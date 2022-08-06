A Salute To The Tiranga

In a few days, Independent India will turn 75.
It is a time to look back, to learn from mistakes and celebrate the achievements.
It is a time to look forward, to implement the lessons learnt, to grow as a world leader, to strengthen its democracy.
And it is a time to celebrate.
The central government, as part of the various celebratory Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events, held a Tiranga Yatra across the country.
Its aim was to raise awareness about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which encourages people to hoist the national flag at their homes and commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Jammu and Kashmir: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha wave the national flag at the Mubarak Mandi Palace. Photograph: PTI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir: Students at Poonch, which borders Pakistan, walk with the national flag. Photograph: ANI Photo
Uttarakhand: Students join the BSF to salute the Tiranga at the War Memorial at Garo Hills, Mussoorie. Photograph: ANI Pics Service/ANI Photo
Maharashtra: In Solapur, volunteers ride bicycles fitted with the Tiranga. Photograph: PTI Photo
Gujarat: One hand holds the flag high, the other steers; a bicycle rider at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Photograph: ANI photo
Gujarat: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joins the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo
Karnataka: The rain does not stop Bengaluru's fire department and civil defence personnel from honouring the Tiranga. Photograph: ANI photo
Karnataka: The Home Guards join them. Photograph: ANI photo
Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants the Tiranga in har ghar in his state. Photograph: PTI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com