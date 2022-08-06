News
Rediff.com  » News » A Salute To The Tiranga

A Salute To The Tiranga

By Rediff News Bureau
August 06, 2022 00:40 IST
In a few days, Independent India will turn 75.

It is a time to look back, to learn from mistakes and celebrate the achievements.

It is a time to look forward, to implement the lessons learnt, to grow as a world leader, to strengthen its democracy.

And it is a time to celebrate.

The central government, as part of the various celebratory Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events, held a Tiranga Yatra across the country.

Its aim was to raise awareness about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which encourages people to hoist the national flag at their homes and commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

 

Jammu and Kashmir: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha wave the national flag at the Mubarak Mandi Palace. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Jammu and Kashmir: Students at Poonch, which borders Pakistan, walk with the national flag. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Uttarakhand: Students join the BSF to salute the Tiranga at the War Memorial at Garo Hills, Mussoorie. Photograph: ANI Pics Service/ANI Photo

 

Maharashtra: In Solapur, volunteers ride bicycles fitted with the Tiranga. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Gujarat: One hand holds the flag high, the other steers; a bicycle rider at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Photograph: ANI photo

 

Gujarat: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joins the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Karnataka: The rain does not stop Bengaluru's fire department and civil defence personnel from honouring the Tiranga. Photograph: ANI photo

 

Karnataka: The Home Guards join them. Photograph: ANI photo

 

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants the Tiranga in har ghar in his state. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
