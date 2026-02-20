9 Most Difficult Exams Across The Globe

Tests like the Gaokao and Suneung determine your academic destiny, whereas the UPSC or California Bar unlock pathways to professional expertise.

Preparing often demands years, extra coaching, clever strategy, with success rates a mere 0.1 per cent, getting worse year on year as more and more attempt these exams.

Which are these exams? Which are the toughest exams in the world, according to Study Portal Masters, an online platform providing information to students all over the world.

Toughest exams to crack across the world

Photograph: ANI Photo

1. UPSC, India's Civil Services

This exam selects leaders for government roles like the Indian Admninistrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Revenue Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Forest Service etc.

Annually, over a million aspirants compete, yet fewer than 1,000 succeed, making it one of the planet's most competitive challenges.

Photograph: Kind courtesy N509FZ/Wikimedia Commons

2. Gaokao, China

This exam determines the academic destiny of more than 10 million Chinese candidates striving for entrance into elite universities like Tsinghua and Peking.

High scorers typically pursue engineering, medicine, law or economics, opening doors to influence and leadership.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pauloleong2002/Wikimedia Commons

3. Suneung, South Korea

A single score can shape a student's university, career and social status. Around 500,000 sit for this annual evaluation, aiming for prestigious institutions like Seoul National, Korea, or Yonsei.

Successful candidates often enter law, medicine, business, or emerging sectors like IT, robotics and computer science.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

4. CFA

A credential from this respected international institute Chartered Financial Analyst represents top investment expertise.

Candidates must pass three demanding stages, often alongside full-time employment, and satisfy stringent professional experience requirements.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cottonbro studio/Pexels

5. IIT-JEE, India

This gateway exam grants access to India's renowned IITs.

More than a million participants compete for roughly 10,000 seats, navigating one of the world's most rigorous entrance, with just a 1 per cent success rate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

6. USMLE, US Medical Licensing Exam

Mandatory for practising in the United States, this examination tests knowledge, clinical skills, and readiness for American medical licensure. Only those who pass can have a professional medical career in the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

7. California Bar Exam

The ultimate law licensing challenge in the United States, this test is essential for anyone aspiring to practise law professionally in the state of California after completing a legal degree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andy Barbour/Pexels

8. GAMSAT

A graduate-entry assessment for Australia, the UK and Ireland, it evaluates reasoning across science, humanities, and problem-solving, serving as a gateway into medicine's competitive programmes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kévin Belbéoc'h/Wikimedia Commons

9. ENS Entrance Exam, France

The École Normale Supérieure exam selects candidates for one of Europe's most prestigious universities of the same name, a place known for producing Nobel Laureates, Fields Medalists, philosophers and national decision-makers.