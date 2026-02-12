HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » How To Apply For The IndieVerse Comics Challenge

How To Apply For The IndieVerse Comics Challenge

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2026 12:29 IST

x

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a national centre for creative media and technologies, has launched the IndieVerse Comics Challenge.

how to apply for animela 2026

Kindly note the image -- a still from the film Mahavatar Narasimha -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

What is Animela 2026?

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a national centre for creative media and technologies supported by the ministry of information and broadcasting, Government of India, has launched the IndieVerse Comics Challenge to be showcased at Animela 2026 in Mumbai.

The competition invites creators to reimagine India's cultural heritage through superheroes, drama, fantasy or any genre that captures the spirit of Indian storytelling.

Who can apply?

The challenge is open to:

  • Creators aged between 18 and 25 years
  • Indian citizens only
  • Individual entries only. No team submissions

There is no entry fee. Participation is completely free.

What you need to create

Participants must submit an original short comic based on the theme: Indian Folklore and Cultural Heritage

Your story can draw inspiration from:

  • Indian folklore and mythological tales
  • Tribal and indigenous oral traditions
  • Regional legends from any Indian state
  • Cultural reinterpretations including superheroes, fantasy, or modern adaptations

You may use Indian mythological figures, provided your interpretation is original and respectful.

The story must be rooted in an Indian perspective but the art style -- contemporary, traditional, manga-inspired or experimental -- are all welcome.

How to apply

Participants must submit an original short comic based on the theme 'Indian Folklore and Cultural Heritage'.

For detailed terms and conditions, visit the official website HERE.

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important Dates

The last date to register is 11.59 PM IST on February 15.

The winners will be announced on February 22 at Animela 2026.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi To Students: Don't Let Technology Enslave You
Modi To Students: Don't Let Technology Enslave You
Check Out Career Choices After Class 12
Check Out Career Choices After Class 12
Want a career in animation? Read this!
Want a career in animation? Read this!
The New AI Career Map For India's Youth
The New AI Career Map For India's Youth
Game Streaming the Next Hot Career?
Game Streaming the Next Hot Career?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Grey Hypocolius emerges as key attraction at Chhari Dhandh wetland in Kachchh1:03

Grey Hypocolius emerges as key attraction at Chhari...

'Rafale was hero during Op Sindoor', Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor1:06

'Rafale was hero during Op Sindoor', Vice Chief of Air...

IAF aircraft makes historic trial landing at Moran highway strip in Assam1:25

IAF aircraft makes historic trial landing at Moran...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO