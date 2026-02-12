How To Apply For The IndieVerse Comics Challenge

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a national centre for creative media and technologies, has launched the IndieVerse Comics Challenge.

What is Animela 2026?

The competition invites creators to reimagine India's cultural heritage through superheroes, drama, fantasy or any genre that captures the spirit of Indian storytelling.

Who can apply?

The challenge is open to:

Creators aged between 18 and 25 years

Indian citizens only

Individual entries only. No team submissions

There is no entry fee. Participation is completely free.

What you need to create

Participants must submit an original short comic based on the theme: Indian Folklore and Cultural Heritage

Your story can draw inspiration from:

Indian folklore and mythological tales

Tribal and indigenous oral traditions

Regional legends from any Indian state

Cultural reinterpretations including superheroes, fantasy, or modern adaptations

You may use Indian mythological figures, provided your interpretation is original and respectful.

The story must be rooted in an Indian perspective but the art style -- contemporary, traditional, manga-inspired or experimental -- are all welcome.

How to apply

For detailed terms and conditions, visit the official website HERE.

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important Dates

The last date to register is 11.59 PM IST on February 15.

The winners will be announced on February 22 at Animela 2026.

