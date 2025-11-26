'Is PG Necessary After MBBS?'

While having an MBBS degree allows you to offer consultations, having a PG provides you with more credibility and knowledge, explains rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK.

Pursuing an MBBS degree in India is not an easy journey.

With lakhs of aspirants vying for a few thousand medical seats in the top government colleges, the competition is tough.

But what are the possible career options after completing MBBS?

Is post graduation the only way forward or can students look at other alternatives too?

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK, an associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, has been counselling aspirants on how to prepare for a career in medicine and pharmaceutical sciences.

Anonymous: Is it worthwhile being an MBBS only doctor in India or is a PG necessary?

As somebody who cannot toil 24 to 36 hours (as is the case with hospital duties) and is not well adequate for working under somebody, do you still have to study after MBBS to level up or will you be contented with just MBBS?

Please don't answer objectively. I really need to see the real picture.

I've seen many different comments on social media suggesting that finding a job after completing an MBBS is very difficult, with some graduates even working as delivery boys.

I believe MBBS is one of the few courses that allows for immediate entrepreneurship after graduation, while other fields often require additional support to start a business.

Many medical shop owners are willing to provide a small space for consultations, which is not typically an option for graduates in other disciplines.

If you are financially constrained, it may be wise to stop after completing your MBBS degree for the time being.

However, pursuing a post graduate degree (PG) significantly increases your opportunities, including potential roles in the pharmaceutical industry. Without a PG, your options may be limited. It's akin to the difference between a normal grocery store and a supermarket. Completing a PG can lead to positions in corporate medical hospitals.

Initially, you might consider working at a smaller practice or in the government sector before pursuing higher education.

While having an MBBS degree allows you to offer consultations, getting a PG degree provides you with more credibility and knowledge.

Understand your strengths and weaknesses and don’t worry about others. Proceed based on your own abilities and circumstances.

Anonymous: I am in class 11 right now (PCM), but I'm not very sure about computer science.

I don't like it enough to pursue a career in it. So should I take this risk and start preparing for NEET with additional NIOS Biology?

Is it a good decision considering that I'm completely on self-study?

I am extremely good at Maths, but still, will it be advisable to leave JEE completely?

I do like medicine but I'm extremely unsure if I'll end up closing all doors for myself in the end with neither JEE nor NEET.

You have indicated that you are very good at math but you haven't mentioned your strengths in biology.

If you don't feel confident in biology, it may not be worthwhile to consider NEET (the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

Additionally, computer science is not the only course available after completing class 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM).

There are many engineering courses to choose from.

If you're not well-versed in biology, it would be beneficial to focus on engineering to achieve your goals.

Even after completing an engineering degree, you can enter the medical field not as a doctor but in a technology role. This is the right time to make your decision.

Anonymous: Sir, do re-enrolled students -- those who passed Class 12 but were still admitted to a new school under the Maharashtra State Board -- face any difficulties during the admission process after NEET 2025 during counselling?

Is the re-enrolled year's result just as valid as before?

Your query is quite unique.

Most people would prefer not to repeat the entire Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) programme a second time at a different school. Instead, there are better options available.

If candidates wish to improve their aggregate marks, they can consider the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) as a suitable alternative. This is a more practical choice than repeating the full two years.

Furthermore, if a candidate is unable to secure a seat in a medical programme during their first attempt, they will have to explain the two-year gap in their education during future interviews which can create a negative impression.

It's best to avoid unhelpful suggestions from others.

