'Upskilling Is Extremely Important'

'Upskilling Is Extremely Important'

By SHOBHA WARRIER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
January 02, 2026 10:15 IST

'There is not a single job role that doesn't require upskilling these days as technology is changing rapidly.'

Upskilling

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Career Outlook report for HY July-December 2025 by TeamLease EdTech found that India's job market has a 70% intent to hire freshers which is a 4% decline from the previous half year of 2025.

Shobha Warrier/Rediff asked Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability and COO at Teamlease EdTech, about his message for fresh job seekers and those who have a job right now. This is what he said:

"Focus on work integrated learning programmes in the industry and real world like AI skills, work readiness skills, etc," says Jaideep Kewalramani.

In what way will the job scene in India will change in the couple of years, according to you?

One. All job descriptions will have an element of AI skills. Wherever the work role is digital or have some involvement of technology, AI skill sets will become very prevalent.

Two. We might see new type of pure AI job roles emerging because of the penetration of AI tools.

What will be your message to fresh job seekers and those who have a job right now?

My message is: Get hands-on experience while you are studying.

Focus on work integrated learning programmes in the industry and real world like AI skills, work readiness skills, etc.

Those who are already in the workforce should upskill themselves continuously. They should also be willing to do higher education or a master's programme or certification programmes.

Upskilling is extremely important as there is not a single job role that doesn't require upskilling these days as technology is changing rapidly.

SHOBHA WARRIER / Rediff.com
