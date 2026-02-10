Modi To Students: Don't Make AI, Mobile Your Master

In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Key Points In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students to use technology, including AI, to enhance their skills and potential, rather than becoming dependent on it.

He emphasised the importance of discipline and good sleep.

The prime minister highlighted the role of teachers and the importance of clear communication as key elements in shaping one's life and developing leadership qualities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 9, said students should not let technology enslave them but use it to increase their potential.

In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.

'It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you,' Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.

The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence but to use them to hone their skills and improve their potential.

'We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone. We can use AI efficiently,' he said.

Exam preparation tips

The prime minister also urged students to practise previous years' papers and sleep well at night to perform better at examinations.

'You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night's sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day,' Modi said.

The prime minister said he felt good to see that the students of classes 10 and 12 in the country can also carry the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 in their minds.

'This is a matter of great happiness for me. We should adopt the habits of developed countries -- we should turn off engines at red lights, we should not leave food (in our plates) and should reduce wastage... Discipline is very important in our life.'

Lessons from teachers and leadership qualities

The prime minister recalled the role of his teachers in his days as a student and their insistence on exercise to remain healthy.

'If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life,' Modi said.

About leadership, the prime minister said a key quality was the ability to communicate better.

'To become a leader, develop a mindset to take initiative. Leadership does not only mean contesting elections. A key leadership quality is the ability to communicate your thoughts clearly and effectively to at least 10 people,' the prime minister said.

The first episode of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was aired last week where the prime minister advised students to listen to everyone's advice but change their lifestyle pattern only when they want to.

He also told them that education should not feel like a burden and advised them to focus not only on marks but also on improving their lives.

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha began as student interaction in townhall format before expanding into one of India's largest education engagement exercises.

Registrations rose from about 38.8 lakh in 2023 to 2.26 crore in 2024 before touching 3.53 crore in 2025 -- a milestone that earned the programme a Guinness World Record.

The ninth edition broke the previous record with over 4.5 crore registrations.