8 Lessons From India's World Cup Win

The Women in Blue did more than just win a trophy -- they proved that hard work, and believing in themselves, can turn failure into success.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the ODI World Cup, beating South Africa in the final on November 2, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

When Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the World Cup under the Navi Mumbai floodlights at the stroke of midnight on November 2, 2025, it was a victory much deserved.

Eighteen years after India's heartbreak in 2005 and eight years after another in 2017, the third time was indeed the real 'finally'!.

This was more than a cricketing triumph. It was a story of belief that refused to break, of gratitude that reached across generations, of women who carried the dreams of those before them and made them real.

From Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami's tears of pride in the stands to Harmanpreet's bow to Coach Amol Muzumdar, every frame of that night told a story of endurance, faith and unshakeable unity.

For every player who dived, fought and dreamt -- and for Pratika Rawal, who watched her team win from a wheelchair after being injured -- this victory was a testament that destiny favours those who never stop believing.

Here are lessons that can be learnt from India's unforgettable journey to their first-ever women's World Cup title.

1. Remember Your Roots With Gratitude

IMAGE: Mithali Raj celebrates with the victorious Indian women's cricket team. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

The night belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur's India, but it was dedicated to Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra.

As the new champions took the trophy around the D Y Patil stadium and handed it to the legends who once led them, the words 'Thank You' echoed louder than any victory roar.

After all, it was Mithali, Jhulan and Anjum who had built the foundation brick by brick, mentoring players like Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana when women's cricket in India didn't have the kind of support it does today.

In victory, the players remembered their past. In gratitude, they showed what legacy really means.

2. Belief Survives Every Defeat

But every loss became a lesson.

They steadied, recalibrated and roared back, edging past New Zealand in a rain-hit thriller, clinching a semi-final berth and then scripting the greatest chase in World Cup knockout history against Australia to storm into the final.

Resilience, not form, defined this campaign. This team didn't lose confidence -- they found character and fought back every time their back was against the wall.

As Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur put it, the dressing room never lost belief. 'We were never shaken by those three big losses. Even then, everyone stayed together and focused on how to reach the final. That positive mindset kept us going and that's why we're here now.'

'When every player truly feels from within to perform for the country, things start to change.'

The captain said they spoke about where to improve and their vision never wavered. 'We knew it's a long journey with ups and downs, wins and losses. What mattered was staying united and moving forward.'

'After every setback, we asked ourselves how to get better and how to lift each other up.'

3. Believe In Destiny And In Second Chances

IMAGE: Harmanpreet threw the ball to her young all-rounder and, once again, Shafali Varma delivered. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shafali Verma wasn't even supposed to be at this World Cup. She wasn't part of the original 15-member squad. But when Pratika Rawal was injured, Shafali came in and proved her captain and coach right.

She top-scored in the final with 87 and took two crucial wickets to seal India's triumph.

As Harmanpreet said, 'It's all destiny.' But it was also preparation meeting opportunity and a reminder that comebacks are born from belief.

4. Family Is The Silent Backbone

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal celebrates with her team after the win. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratika Rawal/X

For Deepti Sharma, it was dedicating her Player of the Tournament award to her parents.

For Harmanpreet, it was endless conversations with her father about 'what went wrong and what could change'.

And when Pratika Rawal, wheelchair-bound after injury, joined her teammates during the celebrations, it became the most emotional frame of the night, a reminder that victory means little if it's not shared with those who carried you through the storm.

5. Discipline Is The New DNA

When Amol Muzumdar took charge in 2023, he had two non-negotiables: Fitness and fielding.

Amanjot Kaur's stunning catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt and her sharp run-out of Tazmin Brits were turning points in the final and proof of how much hard work had gone into the Indian team's transformation.

At the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, the women trained like never before and it showed. Every dive, every stop, every sprint was a reflection of discipline forged in sweat.

6. Leadership Is About Trust

IMAGE: Amol Muzumdar never experienced the highs as an India cricketer; today, he is a World Cup winning head coach. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

Coach Amol Muzumdar turned doubt into belief.

When India lost three games mid-tournament, he gave the team a hard talk which was 'aggressive, in a good way,' recalls Harmanpreet.

But his greatest strength was empathy. He didn't coach like he played, he coached with patience. He backed dropped players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma and helped them return stronger.

Harmanpreet bowing down to touch his feet after the final said more than any speech could.

Sometimes, leadership is not about the loudest voice; it's about the calmest heart.

7. Faith Conquers Fear

IMAGE: An emotional Jemimah Rodrigues with her father Ivan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

'I just told myself to stand there. Amazing things can happen if you just stay,' she said. 'I relied on Jesus to help me out.'

That faith became her anchor as she played an innings for the ages. 'I didn't play for my 50 or my 100. I just wanted to wake up knowing India had won.'

Her faith and mental training helped her stay present, quiet the noise and focus on the moment.

She never raised her bat even after reaching her century because, for her, joy lay not in the milestones but in the victory. Her belief steadied her focus when it mattered most.

8. Never Stop Dreaming

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana celebrate the victory. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

'Never stop dreaming,' Harmanpreet told young girls after the win. 'You never know where your destiny will take you.'

That sentiment summed up India's journey from being nearly written off to becoming World Champions.

In the end, the Women in Blue did more than just win a trophy -- they proved that hard work, and believing in themselves, can turn failure into success.