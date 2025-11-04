India's women didn't just win a World Cup, they won the nation's heart, proving that belief, courage, and grace can turn dreams into destiny.

IMAGE: From Kapil Dev at Lord's in 1983 to M S Dhoni at Wankhede in 2011, and now Harmanpreet Kaur at the D Y L Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, 2025. Three captains, three eras, one dream fulfilled. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

A World Cup is never won merely by playing at one's best; it is conquered by hearts that dare to believe when the odds glare back in defiance.

The biggest message that this World Cup triumph has given is that if India's men can do it, India's women can also do it -- and in an unforgettable style.

It is an inspirational win for all Indian women, the majority of whom spend their lives in daily chores and have never looked beyond them.

This win is a shining example of their spirit, valour, and the huge determination they carry within themselves.

For generations, it has been said that behind every successful man stands a woman. But today, this triumph proclaims something greater -- that women can stand tall on their own, lifting themselves from the brink of exit to attain the ultimate glory in world cricket.

After their triumph, they were emotional. Unlike men, women find it difficult to mask their emotions; hence, they shed tears.

Jemimah Rodrigues, during her speech after her match-winning semifinal knock, cried -- and it was not women alone who cried after watching it.

Many men were also moved by her speech. The slim and petite Jemimah proved that she is a dynamo.

IMAGE: When Jemimah Rodrigues made everyone cry.

This triumph carries a message that women, if they break the shackles that society has placed on them, they can create glorious moments for themselves.

The stars who won the final for India are examples that prove no force is more powerful than a woman determined to rise.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma turned doubt into destiny as India lifted their first-ever women's World Cup. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Opener Shafali Verma was not selected for this World Cup but came into the team due to an injury to Pratika Rawal.

It was her sheer willpower that earned her the Player of the Final award, top-scoring with 87 runs and bagging two wickets.

This will forever remain an instance that coaches can narrate to budding cricketers on how belief can bend fate and how mind can script miracles.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma with the Player of the Tournament Award. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Deepti Sharma, who bagged five wickets in the final and cracked a half-century to rise above all reputed women stars in world cricket and bag the Player of the Series award, was born in Agra, where the Taj Mahal -- a monumental testament to love -- is located.

She has proved that through sheer love for cricket, one of the biggest awards in the game can be carried home.

IMAGE: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur takes the catch to claim the final South African wicket of Nadine de Klerk and take India to victory in the women's World Cup final. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hails from Punjab, where both men and women are known for being strong and aggressive.

She proved that sheer muscle power alone cannot wins battles, but mental strength and aggression without displaying it on the face are also important.

She is indeed a warrior queen who brilliantly marshalled her troops with strategies born out of intelligence and a soul throbbing with the desire to win.

With a sea of fans in blue waving India's Tricolour constantly, one wondered if she was leading a revolution in blue.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

Opener Smriti Mandhana's elegant drives and the applause from the fans at the packed D Y L Patil stadium felt like music being played in an opera.

Her 100-run partnership with Verma made them India's first set of openers to achieve this feat in a World Cup knockout or a final -- in both women's and men's cricket. They set the rhythm for India's fighting total.

IMAGE: With this win, India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as the only countries to have won the showpiece tournament. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

India's fielding was outstanding, and they displayed their ability to sprint and stop powerful shots, dive, and rise with a smile of accomplishment.

Every run saved looked like a brushstroke carving a glorious memory. When skipper Kaur ran and took the winning catch, there was a moment of silence before the crowd erupted in joy.

Their roar shook the skies and belittled the sound of the fireworks that followed.

The chant of "India, India" turned into fans singing Ma Tujhe Salaam Vande Mataram, their voices somber with pride.

This win will inspire more girls to take up the game and dream of being part of such beautiful and colourful days of glory.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with Coach Amol Muzumdar. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

India's women's World Cup win should not be considered a mere cricketing triumph but a victory that has earned respect and reverence for all women in India -- and for the men who cheered for their glory.

Today, the nation stands proud and united, saying with love and thunderous applause -- India's women have conquered the world.

