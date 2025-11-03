Pratika Rolls In To Celebrate India's Triumph!

'I couldn’t fight on the field, but my heart never left the game. Every cheer, every tear was mine too.'

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal celebrates with teammates India's triumph in the ODI Women's World Cup, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photograph: Pratika Rawal/X

In an emotional moment that captured the spirit of true sportsmanship, Pratika Rawal, whose World Cup was journey was cut short by a freak injury, joined her teammates during India's victory celebrations on Sunday night -- arriving in a wheelchair but beaming with pride.

Although sidelined due to a knee and ankle injury during the group-stage game against Bangladesh and forced to miss the semifinal and the final, the 25-year-old opener received a rousing welcome from teammates and fans alike.

Her presence on the field, draped in the tri-colour, added a poignant touch to the celebrations.

"I can't actually express my feelings. I'm at a loss for words. Deep down, I'm genuinely so happy that I can't express it," she said, visibly moved, after India's 52-run win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

IMAGE: S eated in her wheelchair, Patika Rawal celebrates India's maiden World Cup victory .

It was a bittersweet moment for Pratika as Shafali Verma, who was drafted into the squad as her replacement, bagged the player-of-the-match award in the final, striking 87 off 78 balls besides picking up two key wickets.

Pratika had been in stellar form throughout the tournament, amassing 308 runs from six innings at an average of 51.33, before she hobbled off the ground during the abandoned match against Bangladesh.

She was the second-highest scorer in the tournament before being ruled out of the World Cup. Despite missing the semis and the final, she ended up as the fourth highest run-getter.

Pratika, who forged a prolific alliance with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order, hit her maiden World Cup century in the game against New Zealand. In the process, she also became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in women's ODIs.

IMAGE: Indian support staff help Pratika Rawal go off the field after she twisted her angle while fielding against Bangladesh . Photograph: BCCI Women/X

"I couldn’t fight on the field, but my heart never left the game. Every cheer, every tear was mine too," she later posted on her 'X' handle.

The heartwarming scene underscored the unity and resilience that powered the Women in Blue's journey to their maiden global title.

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur's words encapsulated how important was Pratika to the team's successful campaign: "For every women, for everyone watching, especially for Pratika - this is one for all of them".