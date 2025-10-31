The Man India Forgot Has Taken India To A World Cup Final

IMAGE: Under Amol Muzumdar's watch, India rediscovered belief. Photograph: Amol Muzumdar/Instagram

For years, Amol Muzumdar was the man Indian cricket forgot with 11,167 first-class runs, 20 seasons of grind, 16 of them for Mumbai, yet not a single international cap.

Now, fittingly, the man who never played for India has taken India to an ICC women's World Cup final.

The city where he learned the game, built his reputation, and faced heartbreak will now host the defining chapter of his coaching journey.

India's women's team was struggling for stability when Muzumdar took charge in 2023. His appointment was met with raised eyebrows as he was a coach who had never played for India.

IMAGE: Coach Amol Muzumdar and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, united in belief and composure. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Under his watch, India rediscovered belief. Even as criticism followed losses to Australia, England and South Africa in the group stage, Muzumdar stayed composed. His mantra never changed -- finish well, stay calm.

When India stunned Australia in the semi-final with a record chase in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, it wasn't just a win, it was a vindication of his approach.

'There were no grand speeches,' he said after India’s semi-final win over Australia. Before the game, his message on the whiteboard was simple yet striking: 'We just need one more run than them to reach the final.'

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur summed up the team's trust in him perfectly. 'We all believe whatever Sir says because he always speaks from the heart,' she said. 'Even when he is strict, it comes from a good place.'

It was a moment that captured his quiet authority, calm, understated, and deeply trusted.

Muzumdar's decisions through the campaign have been daring but deeply considered, from backing young bowlers like Kranti Goud and Shree Charani to promoting Jemimah Rodrigues up the order at a crucial moment.

He may not have worn the India jersey during his playing career, but on Sunday night, as the Indian women walk out at the D Y Patil stadium for the final against South Africa, Amol Muzumdar will finally feel what he has always deserved -- the pride of leading India on the biggest stage.