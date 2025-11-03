Shafali's Redemption: From Replacement To World Cup Hero

IMAGE: Shafali Verma turned doubt into destiny as India lifted their first-ever women's World Cup. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A week ago, she was playing domestic T20s in Surat. On Sunday night, she fought for a nation's dream and won it.

Shafali Verma turned doubt into destiny as India lifted their first-ever women's World Cup title.

Drafted into the squad after Pratika Rawal's injury, she had endured a forgettable semi-final against Australia, Shafali was dismissed for 10 off five balls, looking short of rhythm and confidence. But when it mattered most, she found both.

In the final, under heavy skies, India were sent in to bat. For the first few overs, Shafali was content to watch and wait. Then came the shift -- crisp drives, clean lofts, and that unmistakable sense of timing returning.

Alongside Smriti Mandhana, she put together a 104 run opening stand that set the tone for India's 298/7.

She reached her first ODI fifty in three years off 49 balls, breaking a drought that stretched back to July 2022.

A dropped catch on 56 by Anneke Bosch gave her a life, and she made it count, cramping midway through her innings but still managing to launch a soaring six off Sune Luus. She eventually fell for 87 off 78 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Before this World Cup, Shafali had been on the fringes of India's ODI setup with 644 runs from 29 innings at an average of 23. But the management's faith paid off spectacularly on the biggest night of them all.



'Everyone in the team told me not to change my game,' she said. 'Harman di was always supportive. When you get so much clarity and backing, you feel very happy and confident.'

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur threw the ball to her young all-rounder and once again, Shafali Varma delivered. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Her night wasn't done yet. When South Africa threatened to chase down 299, Harmanpreet Kaur threw the ball to her young all-rounder and once again, Shafali delivered. Her first strike came in the 21st over.

Sune Luus, looking settled, chipped one back to the bowler -- a sharp low catch off her own bowling. The breakthrough sent a ripple through the crowd. Two overs later, she removed Marizanne Kapp, caught down the leg side by Richa Ghosh.

It was a gamble that turned to gold. When Harmanpreet handed Shafali the ball midway through the World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, few expected the move to redefine the match and perhaps Shafali's career. The 21 year old, celebrated for her batting flair, became India's double-edged hero on the biggest stage.

The D Y Patil stadium erupted. Harmanpreet sprinted towards her young match-winner, embracing her in sheer joy. In three overs, Shafali had changed the course of the final with two wickets for just eight runs.



Later, Harmanpreet revealed just how instinctive that decision had been.

'When Laura and Sune were batting, they looked really good. I saw Shafali standing there, and the way she batted earlier and I just knew it was her day. My heart said, "Give her one over." I went with my gut. I asked her if she was ready, and she said yes immediately.

'She's always wanted to contribute with the ball, and that over changed everything for us. When she first joined the team, we told her she might need to bowl two or three overs. She said, "If you give me the ball, I'll bowl ten for the team!" That's how confident she is. She's fearless, positive, and always ready to step up for the team.'

When India finally sealed victory to end decades of heartbreak and lift their maiden world title, Shafali's eyes welled up.

'It was difficult but I had confidence in myself,' she said later. 'If I keep myself calm, I can do anything. That belief, that calmness, and my parents' support helped me a lot.'

Then, with emotion thick in her voice, she added, 'I said earlier that God has sent me to do something good and today that was reflected. When I saw Sachin sir in the stands, I got a different kind of boost. Talking to him always gives me confidence. He's a master of cricket, and I get so much inspiration from him.'

From being a last-minute replacement to lifting the trophy as Player of the Final, Shafali Verma's journey came full circle.