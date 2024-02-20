Just Starting Your Career? 10 Useful Tips

The job market is constantly changing and this demands continuous learning.

Investing the time and resources needed to acquire new skill sets and sharpen existing ones will enable you to stay relevant and make you more employable, says Ankit Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Unstop.

If you are close to graduating, there is a world of opportunities waiting to be utilised.

What you must remember is that both the global and Indian job markets have undergone significant transformation over the last few years.

Transcending the time when only your educational qualifications and core skills mattered, the job market today assesses candidates based on a variety of aspects.

The fierce competition and changing nature of jobs mean that graduates will have to equip themselves with multiple skills and be at the top of their game to increase their employability quotient.

That said, here are a few tips for you, 2024's graduating class, that will help you to chart a successful career path.

1. Your network raises your net worth

Building professional connections is an underrated skill; one that can prove incredibly beneficial in today's hyper-connected world.

Attend industry events, connect with professionals on career platforms, seek mentorship opportunities.

Your network not only provides valuable insights but can also open doors to unforeseen career opportunities.

Simply put, networking can help you succeed in your career.

2. Update your CV regularly

Regularly updating your CV is just as important as writing a good one.

When graduates step into the real world, the significance of showcasing your growing skills, experiences and achievements cannot be overstated.

Keeping your CV updated not only reflects your growth but also ensures that potential employers have an accurate and comprehensive understanding of your capabilities.

In an ever-evolving world, an updated resume reflects your commitment towards professional development.

3. Upskill and reskill yourself

The job market is constantly changing and this demands continuous learning.

Investing time and resources to acquire new skill sets and sharpening existing ones will enable you to stay relevant and make you more employable.

Beyond the technical skills acquired during formal education, graduates must recognise the value of continuous learning and agility in their careers.

Continuous upskilling not only enhances proficiency but also demonstrates to employers a commitment and passion for your chosen field of work.

4. Know the skills in demand

Before upskilling and reskilling, one must know the skills that employers today seek in graduates.

For instance, when it comes to technical skills, proficiency in data analysis and interpretation is highly sought across industries.

With the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making, individuals skilled in data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are in high demand. Programming languages such as Python and Java remain valuable assets.

Digital expertise is paramount, including skills in social media management, search engine optimisation and content creation in marketing. A grasp of emerging technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality can set marketing professionals apart.

5. Mentorship, often ignored, is key

When a graduate is on the journey of navigating the ever-changing professional landscape, one essential step that is often overlooked is mentorship.

Connecting and engaging with an industry veteran or a seasoned professional with rich, credible experience in your chosen field offers invaluable insights and guidance.

Mentors serve as beacons of wisdom, providing a roadmap for success based on their own experiences.

The significance of mentorship can never be overstated, since it not only accelerates learning but also opens doors to valuable networks and opportunities.

6. Sign up to a career platform

Enlist on career platforms to stay informed about job opportunities, industry trends and professional development resources.

Career transformation websites, especially those that connect graduates and employers, can be invaluable tools in your job search and career planning.

Look for a reliable and credible platform and utilise it to the fullest to boost your employability factor.

7. Take internships and gain practical experience

Internships are one of the best ways to gain practical experience. They provide hands-on experience and a glimpse into the real-world application of your skills.

Seek internships or entry-level positions to gain practical experience, build your resume and make meaningful connections in your chosen field.

8. Learning is an everyday journey

As a graduate who is just entering her/his professional life, it’s essential to embrace a mindset of continuous learning.

Stay curious, explore new subjects and be proactive in seeking knowledge.

A growth mindset will not only make you a valuable asset to employers but also fuel personal development.

9. Create a personal brand

For any graduate and even professionals, creating a brand for themselves is essential; starting early is key.

Building a distinct personal brand takes time, consistency and a mindful approach. It involves playing to your unique strengths and aspirations and strategically communicating them across platforms.

Creating a personal brand early on lays the foundation for a narrative that resonates with your career goals, allowing you to stand out in the professional world.

10. Learn to find your work-life balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is essential for long-term career satisfaction.

Prioritise self-care, set boundaries and allocate time for personal interests.

A balanced life not only enhances your well-being but also contributes to increased productivity in your professional life.

In a tech-driven world where nearly everything is available online, students and graduates of the 2024 batch can ensure they become sought-after candidates by leveraging online tools and platforms to build their skills.

Remember, success is a continuous process of growth, learning and adaptation.

Embrace the opportunities ahead, stay resilient and forge a career path that aligns with your aspirations.

Best of luck!