What To Do When You're Stuck In Your Career

rediffGURU Krishna Kumar is the founder and CEO of GoMoTech, a company that provides strategic consulting in B2B sales, performance management and digital transformation.

Before branching out on his own, he worked with companies like Microsoft, Rediff, Flipkart and InMobi.

With over 25 years of experience under his belt, KK is a regular speaker at industry events and academic intuitions, both in India as well as abroad.

Anonymous: I have been working as a content writer and editor for the last 8 months.

I have been doing copywriting which I never wanted to do but my manager is adamant towards making me a copywriter which I cannot do. I do it forcefully.

During this time, it took me no time to realise that I am a good editor and a better language interpreter or translator or writer.

Is it advisable to change my field entirely, that is switching from a writer to a translator?

Do what you love doing so that your work becomes effortless.

Yes, you can change your field. However please keep in mind that with advancement in artificial intelligence, translators are going to become redundant. So think wisely before switching.

All the best.

Anonymous: Hi, Can a 52 year old person who is financially stable, restart his career from scratch in the field he wishes to pursue (which he couldn't pursue due to several reasons in the past)?

Reason for asking this question is that I see too many retired people in mid 50s (who still have the potential) doing pretty much nothing the whole day.

Is it a good idea to pursue some formal education eg. post graduation degree, rather than spending your retired life in boredom at home.

Are there any other ways to keep oneself mentally involved in something positive/constructive in this retired age?

Age is a barrier that only exists in one's head. You have listed the solutions for your own situation.

Take up courses, join social organisations, do freelance work and, above all, enjoy life.

Yes, you can do what you want but not at the pace and time you may desire... give yourself enough time to do things that you want to.

All the best.

Ravindra: I have served for 30 years in manufacturing and projects both green field and brown field with Indian and MNCs.

I am currently running own automobile part machining unit with limited earning.

Should I join any organisation again to earn more than what I earn by running unit?

Dear Ravindra, running one's business is not an easy thing.

I don't know how long you have been running it and what is the scale and size of the business.

But if you think you have given it sufficient time and the business is not scaling then I would suggest you take up the job.

All the best.

