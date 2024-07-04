10 Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin This Monsoon

The increased humidity during monsoon can lead to fungal infections.

Every season comes with its own share of fun.

Whether it's a specific festival or those amazing seasonal fruits and drinks, we all are in for a treat with each changing season.

Although we make sure to revamp our wardrobe, we often forget to change our skin care needs for the season.

With constant temperature changes and humidity, our skin goes through a lot.

From feeling dry to itchy, our skin feels stressed and this affects its glow and radiance.

We must tweak our skincare routines and tailor them according to the season to have happy and healthy skin.

Here are 10 tips to take care of your skin in the changing weather:

1. Cleanse twice a day

Cleansing your skin is crucial during the monsoon to remove dirt, sweat and excess oil.

Use a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils.

Cleansing twice a day helps keep your pores unclogged and prevents acne breakouts.

2. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliating your skin two to three times a week helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent the buildup of impurities.

Use a mild exfoliator suited to your skin type to avoid irritation.

This step is essential for maintaining a smooth and healthy skin texture.

3. Moisturise daily

Even in humid weather, your skin needs hydration.

Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic (one that will not block your pores) moisturiser that suits your skin type.

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerine can provide hydration without making your skin feel greasy.

4. Sunscreen is a must

UV rays can penetrate through clouds so don’t skip using sunscreen during the monsoon.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Reapply every 3-4 hours, especially if you're outdoors or near windows.

5. Hydrate from within

Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining skin hydration and elasticity.

Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day.

Herbal teas and water-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumber can also contribute to your hydration levels.

6. Antifungal care

The increased humidity during monsoon can lead to fungal infections.

Keep your skin dry, especially in areas prone to sweating.

Use antifungal powders or creams if necessary and wear breathable fabrics to minimise moisture buildup.

7. Consume a balanced diet

What you eat directly impacts your skin health.

Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds in your diet to provide essential vitamins and antioxidants.

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and flaxseeds can help maintain your skin’s barrier function.

8. Avoid heavy make-up

During the monsoon, it's best to keep your makeup minimal.

Heavy make-up can clog pores and lead to breakouts; opt for lightweight, water-based products.

Always remove makeup thoroughly before bed to let your skin breathe.

9. Tone your skin

Using a toner can help maintain your skin's pH balance and control excess oil production.

Choose an alcohol-free toner with ingredients like witch hazel or rose water to soothe and refresh your skin without drying it out.

10. Protect your lips

Lips often get overlooked in skincare routines. The monsoon season can make lips dry and chapped.

Use a hydrating lip balm with SPF (Sun Protection Factor) to keep your lips moisturised and protected from UV rays.

By following these tips, you can ensure that your skin stays healthy, radiant and free from common monsoon-related issues.

Remember to adapt your skincare routine to the season's demands and don't forget to listen to your skin's needs.

