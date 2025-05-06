Why Study Abroad When You Can Study In India?

'Indian private universities can provide world-class education at one fourth the cost, home comforts, and direct links to Indian and global industries.'

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian universities are trying to attract students typically interested in seeking degrees from foreign universities amid US visa uncertainties and rising tuition costs.

Some are even making changes to their curriculum to make them on par with global standards, especially with the spike in interest in data sciences and artificial intelligence.

"We have undertaken a comprehensive review of our curriculum and have made some changes like making it more experiential and ensuring courses respond to the changes around us, including the advent of AI," said Partha Chatterjee, dean of academics, school of humanities and social sciences, Shiv Nadar University.

Universities are also working on foreign collaborations, including exchange programmes that allow students and faculty members to interact with global peers and even spend a semester abroad. Shiv Nadar University, for example, offers dual degrees with Arizona State University.

"The advantage is that students do not have to go out of the country right out of high school and are exposed to two education systems and earn two degrees from two top universities," Chatterjee said.

Students who can afford foreign higher education include such Indian universities among their choices because the curriculum is aligned with global standards while being easier on the pocket.

"As a multidisciplinary university built on the foundation of global academic standards, we offer students a world-class education right here in India. We continue to expand our academic programmes to ensure students see Ashoka as a compelling, future-ready alternative to studying abroad," said a spokesperson for Ashoka University.

While Indian universities are trying to attract the foreign education-seeking student pool, data shows fewer students are heading to universities overseas.

The US, UK, Australia, and Canada registered a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dip in Indian students looking to pursue higher education in these countries between 2022 and 2024.

According to Bureau of Immigration data, the number of Indian students studying in Canada saw a 41 per cent decline Y-o-Y from 233,532 in 2023 to 137,608 in 2024.

The UK saw a 27 per cent fall Y-o-Y from 136,921 students in 2023 to 98,890 in 2024.

The US saw a 13 per cent drop Y-o-Y and Australia saw Indian students decline 12 per cent.

While studying abroad is prestigious, the limited return on investment is making many families doubt such moves, according to Prakash Mainkar, director (admissions), MIT World Peace University, Pune.

"Indian private universities can provide world-class education at one fourth the cost, home comforts, and direct links to Indian and global industries," he said.

Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Ahmedabad-based education consultancy firm Career Mosaic said that universities that offer international collaborations, industry exposure, and strong career support are gaining traction as viable alternatives.

"With global mobility becoming trickier with respect to visa rules, living costs, and geopolitics, universities now present India as a high-quality, globally relevant, and affordable education destination," Mainkar added.

Experts believe that there is a growing segment of students who are actively considering reputed Indian universities, especially for undergraduate programmes in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and business.

"Within business domains, finance, marketing, and international business are becoming particularly attractive, especially those who are offering strong internship support and global exposure through international collaborations," Zaveri said.

Dr Padmakumar, associate professor, department of media studies, Christ (deemed to be University) Bengaluru said that the highest interest is in programmes like computer science, data science, and AI. "In fact, almost all of the programmes are trying to introduce some AI component and data component into their profile," he added.

Professors believe that there is some hesitation among exchange students to travel to the US. Padmakumar said that many students are also exploring places like Hong Kong. "We will have to wait and watch what the current batch decides. But President Trump taking over US politics has led to a sense of doubt and fear among a lot of people," he added.

Zaveri added that studying abroad still holds strong appeal for many due to advantages like world-class research ecosystems, broader exposure, post-study work opportunities, and lifestyle aspirations.

"The preferences are often mixed and students are increasingly building parallel plans for both domestic and international admissions," he said.