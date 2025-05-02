'Degrees Don't Define Success, Skills Do'

'Start learning. Start selling. Start building. The rest will follow.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Chris Potter -- StockMonkeys.com/Creative Commons

Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal emphasises that formal degrees aren't prerequisites for success. Instead, he highlights two essential skills: The ability to sell and the ability to build. By mastering these, individuals can navigate the entrepreneurial landscape effectively, turning visions into reality and challenges into opportunities.

In a world where degrees and qualifications often dominate the narrative of success, Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, Makaan.com and a prominent investor in the first three seasons of Shark Tank India, offers a refreshing perspective.

Through his recent LinkedIn post (external link), Mittal emphasises that the true pillars of entrepreneurial success are not found in textbooks but in mastering two fundamental skills: The ability to sell and the ability to build.

The power of persuasion: Selling beyond products

Mittal underscores that selling transcends the mere act of exchanging goods or services. It's about passionately conveying a vision, rallying others to believe in your dream and persuading stakeholders -- be it investors, customers or team members -- to embark on your journey.

He articulates, 'You'll need to convince people to join you, convince investors to fund you, convince customers to try you... and sometimes, convince yourself to keep going.'

This ability to sell is not about being slick but about survival in the entrepreneurial world.

The art of creation: Building with obsession

Building, as Mittal describes, is not confined to coding or constructing physical products. It's about an unwavering obsession with solving a problem, maintaining focus amidst distractions and persevering even when the path is unclear.

He notes, 'It means being okay with being misunderstood and staying the course -- even when nothing makes sense.'

This relentless drive to build is what differentiates successful entrepreneurs from the rest.

Beyond entrepreneurship: Life skills for all

While these skills are crucial for entrepreneurs, Mittal emphasises their universal applicability. Whether you're a student, a professional in a corporate setting or someone pursuing a side hustle, the abilities to sell and build can unlock numerous opportunities.

He advises, 'Start learning. Start selling. Start building. The rest will follow.' This mindset encourages individuals to focus on practical skills that drive real-world success, irrespective of formal qualifications.

Challenging conventional wisdom

Mittal's perspective challenges the traditional emphasis on formal education and degrees. He believes that while academic achievements have their place, they are not the sole determinants of success.

By focusing on the core skills of selling and building, individuals can navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape more effectively.

Embracing the essentials

Anupam Mittal's insights serve as a reminder that in the ever-evolving world of entrepreneurship, adaptability and practical skills often outweigh formal qualifications. By honing the abilities to sell and build, individuals can position themselves for success, regardless of their educational background.

It's a call to action for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals alike to focus on what truly matters in their journey toward achieving their goals.