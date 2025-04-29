How To Apply For Global Scholarship Programme AIS

AIS Technolabs’ Global Scholarship Programme 2025 offers financial support and leadership opportunities to undergraduate and postgraduate students from around the world.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukau/Pexels

AIS Technolabs Pvt Limited is inviting applications from students for its Global Scholarship Programme AIS 2025.

The scholarship aims to support high performing, talented, students in all subjects.

Selected candidates will receive an annual scholarship for up to two years for any subject and at any college or university across the world.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

Be a citizen of India or any country/region.





Have completed secondary school/high school education.





Have applied for an undergraduate/postgraduate course in any subject from an accredited college/institution/university across the world.





Have completed at least one term in the course.





Not be a college dropout.





There must be no gap between the bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes.

Benefits

Selected candidates will receive the following benefits:

An annual scholarship award for up to two years for any subject and any college or university across the world.





Participation in a fully-funded seminar within the country and globally.





Mentorship by industry experts to help scholars identify short-term and long-term academic goals.





Assistance in successfully reaching those goals through one-to-one meetings, networking and communication by email.





Becoming a member of the AIS Technolab Global Scholars Alumni community.





Participation in experiential learning modules and leadership development training combined with network opportunities with industry experts.

How to apply

For additional details on the scholarship, do click HERE.

Important date

The last date to send in your applications is May 15.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.