Australia visa changes: what indian students must know

Australia's new student visa rules focuses on stricter eligibility and higher financial and English language requirements.

Gaurav Batra, an overseas education expert, founder and CEO, Infinite Group, explains how Indian students aspiring to study there can prepare for the evolving landscape.

Since 2024, Australia has been announcing a series of changes that are meant to protect the quality of education and control the number of people coming into the country.

​Last year, approximately 1,18,109 Indian students were enrolled in educational institutions across Australia. That is a 12 per cent decrease from the previous year.

The drop in numbers may be attributed to stricter visa regulations, rising tuition fees and the weakening of the Indian rupee, making Australia less favourable and less affordable for Indian students.

Interestingly, international students planning to head to Australia could soon be paying more for their visas if the ruling Labor Party wins the federal election on May 3.

On April 28, the party announced it would raise the student visa fee to AUD 2,000 (external link) -- that's about Rs 1.07 lakh -- up from the current AUD 1,808.

Recently, several Australian universities have imposed restrictions on student visa applications from six Indian states -- Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.

These measures are institution-specific and not part of any official policy by the Australian government.

For Indian students who may be planning to apply to a university in Australia, understanding the new changes is crucial.

1. Genuine student requirement replaces GTE

The Australian government has introduced several regulatory changes to improve the integrity and clarity of the student visa framework.

One of the key changes -- made in March last year -- is the introduction of the Genuine Student (GS) requirement, which replaced the earlier Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criteria.

The GS requirement places stronger emphasis on assessing whether a student genuinely intends to study and comply with visa conditions.

This move aims to streamline the process and prioritise those who are committed to their academic goals.

2. CoE requirement and increase in visa fee

Another important update is the mandatory submission of a confirmation of enrolment (CoE) for visa subclass 500 applications, which now also applies to onshore applicants.

The CoE acts as formal proof of admission and outlines details such as course duration and fees. Also, starting July 1, the visa fee has been revised to AUD 1,600.

In addition to these changes, the Australian government has issued a ministerial direction 111 for processing offshore student visa applications with two priority categories: high priority and standard priority.

Courses such as healthcare and engineering may receive priority under this directive which means students opting for such programmes could benefit from faster visa approvals.

3. Reduced age limit for temporary graduate visa

The maximum eligible age for temporary graduate visa applicants has been reduced to 35 years. However, there are exceptions for those looking to earn select master's and doctoral degrees.

Additionally, starting July 1, holders of certain visa subclasses can no longer apply for a student visa while inside Australia.

This restriction limits the ability to transition between visas onshore and makes it important for students to plan their academic and professional applications more carefully.

4. Stronger emphasis on English proficiency

Australian universities have enhanced their English language requirements to ensure that international students are prepared for academic life there.

Effective since March 23, 2024, these new requirements apply to both general student visas and ELICOS (English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students) courses.

Students are now expected to demonstrate higher English proficiency, with an overall IELTS score of 6.0 being the minimum requirement in most cases. However, institutions such as the University of Sydney require a higher score of 6.5 overall, with no band score lower than 6.0.

5. Balancing work, study and finances

Financial preparedness is now a more prominent part of the visa process.

Since May 10, international students must demonstrate access to AUD 29,710 to cover living expenses while studying in Australia. This update has been introduced to ensure that students can support themselves throughout their academic tenure.

To ease the financial burden, students continue to have the right to work part-time. They can work up to 48 hours per fortnight during the academic term and full-time during official university breaks. These work rights allow students to gain valuable local experience while managing day-to-day expenses.

What this means for Indian students planning to go to Australia

For Indian students planning to apply in 2025, the message is clear. Begin your preparations early and ensure that all necessary documentation is complete before submission.

Thorough research into your chosen university, course structure and financial planning is now more critical than ever.

In case a student's visa application is refused, it is important to carefully review the reasons behind the decision.

If possible, students may consider filing an appeal.

Seeking guidance from a registered migration agent or immigration lawyer can help clarify available options and assist you in making informed choices.

For students who are already in Australia

Indian students who are already in Australia also need to stay informed about the new regulations.

The changes restricting onshore visa hopping could directly affect their future plans.

Those on certain visa subclasses, such as visitor or temporary graduate visas can no longer apply or shift to a student visa while remaining in Australia. If they want to become a student or apply for a student visa, they will have to leave Australia and apply for a student visa from outside the country.

Students who submitted their visa applications before these rules came into effect may not be impacted but they should continue to monitor updates closely.

It is equally important for students to start thinking about life after graduation. Exploring job opportunities, employer-sponsored visas or further studies can help students map out a sustainable plan.

University advisors and certified migration agents remain valuable resources for staying up to date and making informed decisions.

As Australia continues to refine its student visa policies, Indian students must stay proactive and well-informed to ensure they meet all requirements and optimise their time abroad.

The road to Australia in 2025 may be constantly evolving but for those ready to embrace the journey, it remains as promising as ever.