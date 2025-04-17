AI To Design: Career Choices After Class 12

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar offers guidance on the various courses students can pursue after completing Class 10 and Class 12.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaboompics/Pexels.com

Board examinations can be a turning point in a student's life.

Now that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams are over, students and parents face the next big question: How to pick the right stream and career?

With so many options and opportunities, the decision can be overwhelming.

In today's rapidly evolving world, traditional careers such as engineering, medicine and law continue to hold value.

However, new-age fields such as artificial intelligence, digital marketing, environmental science and design are also opening up exciting possibilities.

To make an informed decision, students must assess their personal interests, strengths and long-term goals.

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar is the founder of Zanwar Classes, which prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE, and NEET-UG.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar HERE.

Anonymous: I am in Class 11. I love graphics and 3D animation.

Is BDesign (Bachelors degree in design) a good course to pursue?

What are some of the best colleges to study BDes in India?

I want to do BDes in animation. What will be my starting salary?

My parents are not convinced and want me to do a regular course. What should I tell them?

Hello. I am glad to hear that you love 3D animation and graphics and want to pursue a career in it.

Many colleges offer diploma courses in this field.

If you are an expert, salary is no barrier in this profession.

It would be wise to focus more on your upcoming state-level and national-level engineering entrance tests to secure admission to a promising computer-related BTech course.

While pursuing your undergraduate degree, you will learn more about coding which will enhance your skills in 3D animation and graphics.

Merely learning software and its applications will help build your career to some extent but, in the long term, the chances of failure are higher.

Listen to your parents and prioritise admission to top-tier engineering colleges.

You are still too young to make a life-altering decision at this stage.

Best of luck for your bright future. Thank you.

Anonymous: I am giving MHT-CET this month.

I really started preparing too late because I was confused about what to do.

I was confused about my interests.

I don't like and understand physics and chemistry. I can only deal with it at the basic level.

But I like maths. And I am interested in computer science and AI or something new, creative and interesting.

As my preparation is not up to the mark I can't aim for a top college. I am looking at an average government college in Pune.

From a long-term perspective, is computer science with AI or pure computer science a better option for future opportunities?

And if I fail to get into a good engineering college, should I go for BSc computer science? Are online specialisation courses a better option? If yes which colleges should I consider?

Should I opt for BSc statistics or mathematics?

I aim to score 65 to 70 percentage in board exam. Please guide.

Hello. First, eliminate the myth that you won't be admitted to an engineering college.

With an open mind, take the MHT-CET exam. There is no negative marking in this examination; therefore, answer the questions confidently.

Even if your score is not high, you can gain admission to a top-tier private engineering college for your desired branch under the management quota, if your financial situation allows.

If you prefer not to use the management quota, you can take part in the online counselling process to apply for CSE (computer science engineering) or a computer-related branch. In this case, you may have to compromise on the college you choose.

Pursuing a BSc in computer science or BSc in statistics/mathematics lacks value since there are no campus placements for these courses. However, if you aim for a government job or wish to enter the teaching field, pursuing BSc statistics or mathematics is a good option.

It is advisable to enrol in any reputable private engineering college for your undergraduate studies and then pursue a postgraduate degree with a specialisation.

Additionally, over time, consider joining some online or offline courses for extracurricular activities.

Best of luck with your upcoming examination and your future.

Nagaraj: My son has taken PCB (physic chemistry biology) in Class 12.

He is interested in engineering, but maths is mandatory for engineering.

Could you please tell us a solution?

Hello Nagaraj. Yes, maths is compulsory for engineering admission.

It would be possible for him to take mathematics as an isolated subject and pass it with a certain score. But it is too late now.

You can try with the NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) board.

Please visit the official website of NIOS board and its nearest centre to your hometown for more details or talk to them on their helpline number available on the website.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.