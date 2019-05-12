rediff.com

Will Andre Russell stay MVP in IPL 2019?

May 12, 2019 08:47 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in IPL 2019 at the end of Match 59.

IMAGE: Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders hits a six against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Just the final remains before IPL 2019 ends. As always, the IPL has been captivating and compelling.

Who's likely to be the most valuable player of this year's IPL?

There was an outside chance that Hardik Pandya might get there, but it now looks to be a bridge too far.

 

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

The MVPI formula rewards runs by batsmen, but rewards a little more if it is scored at a high strike rate.

Likewise, MVP rewards wicket-taking bowlers, but offers additional rewards to good economy rates.

The table below gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables, including the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) which estimates how much the franchise owner pays (in $) for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

A low PVI makes the player more valuable to his franchise.

Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 59 ending May 10, 2019)

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunsTop ScoreStrike RateWicketsEconomyGamesMVPIPVI ($)Age
1

Andre Russell

 KKR WI 510 80 204.8 11 9.5 14 834 1460 31
2

David Warner

 SRH AUS 692 100 143.9 0 - 12 751 2380 32
3

Hardik Pandya

 MI IND 386 91 193 14 9.3 15 726 2170 26
4

Rishabh Pant

 DC IND 488 78 160 0 - 16 686 3130 22
5

KL Rahul

 KXI IND 593 100 135.4 0 - 14 638 2470 27
6

Shikhar Dhawan

 DC IND 521 97 135.7 0 - 16 574 1300 33
7

Jonny Bairstow

 SRH ENG 445 114 157.2 0 - 10 573 550 33
8

Quinton de Kock

 MI SA 500 81 131.2 0 - 15 556 720 26
9

Chris Gayle

 KXI WI 490 99 153.6 0 - 13 555 520 40
10

AB de Villiers

 RCB SA 442 82 154 0 - 13 525 3000 35
11

Virat Kohli

 RCB IND 464 100 141.5 0 - 14 519 4680 30
12

MS Dhoni

 CSK IND 414 84 137.5 0 - 14 499 4300 38
13

Kagiso Rabada

 DC WI 14 9 93.3 25 7.8 12 493 150 24
14

Imran Tahir

 CSK SA 0 0 - 24 6.7 16 491 300 40
15

Shreyas Iyer

 DC IND 463 67 119.9 0 - 16 459 2180 24
16

Ravindra Jadeja

 CSK IND 101 31 121.7 15 6.4 15 452 2220 30
17

Parthiv Patel

 RCB IND 373 67 139.2 0 - 14 445 550 34
18

Suryakumar Yadav

 MI IND 409 71 133.2 0 - 15 445 1030 29
19

Shreyas Gopal

 RR IND 63 19 137 20 7.2 14 442 70 26
20

Rashid Khan

 SRH AFG 34 17 147.8 17 6.3 15 436 2950 21
21

Ajinkya Rahane

 RR IND 393 105 137.9 0 - 14 430 1330 31
22

Nitish Rana

 KKR IND 344 85 146.4 3 9 14 427 1140 25
23

Chris Lynn

 KKR AUS 405 82 139.7 0 - 13 427 3220 29
24

Rohit Sharma

 MI IND 390 67 129.6 0 - 14 411 5220 32
25

Krunal Pandya

 MI IND 176 42 123.1 11 6.9 15 405 3110 28
26

Moeen Ali

 RCB ENG 220 66 165.4 6 6.8 11 402 610 32
27

Sanju Samson

 RR IND 342 102 148.7 0 - 12 397 2880 24
28

R Ashwin

 KXI IND 42 17 150 15 7.3 14 391 2780 33
29

Mayank Agarwal

 KXI IND 332 58 141.9 0 - 13 388 370 28
30

Suresh Raina

 CSK IND 375 59 125 0 6 16 384 4100 32
31

Jos Buttler

 RR ENG 311 89 151.7 0 - 8 381 1650 29
32

Prithvi Shaw

 DC IND 353 99 133.7 0 - 16 378 460 19
33

Faf du Plessis

 CSK SA 370 96 120.1 0 - 11 373 620 35
34

Manish Pandey

 SRH IND 344 83 130.8 0 - 12 365 4310 30
35

Jasprit Bumrah

 MI IND 0 0 0 17 6.8 15 361 2780 25
36

Sunil Narine

 KKR WI 143 47 166.3 10 7.8 12 347 5150 31
37

Axar Patel

 DC IND 110 26 125 10 7.1 14 344 2080 25
38

Deepak Chahar

 CSK IND 7 7 77.8 19 7.5 16 342 340 27
39

Shane Watson

 CSK AUS 318 96 125.7 0 - 16 339 1690 38
40

Jofra Archer

 RR WI 67 27 167.5 11 6.8 11 338 3050 24
41

Kieron Pollard

 MI WI 238 83 155.6 0 - 15 320 2420 32
42

Mohammad Nabi

 SRH AFG 115 31 151.3 8 6.7 8 316 460 34
43

Harbhajan Singh

 CSK IND 1 1 33.3 16 7.1 10 313 920 39
44

Dinesh Karthik

 KKR IND 253 97 146.2 0 - 14 311 3400 34
45

Vijay Shankar

 SRH IND 244 40 126.4 1 8.8 15 305 1500 28
46

Shubman Gill

 KKR IND 296 76 124.4 0 - 14 303 850 20
47

Yuzvendra Chahal

 RCB IND 6 4 37.5 18 7.8 14 299 2870 29
48

Khaleel Ahmed

 SRH IND 0 0 0 19 8.2 9 294 1460 21
49

Mohammed Shami

 KXI IND 1 1 50 19 8.7 14 294 2340 29
50

Steven Smith

 RR WI 319 73 116 0 - 12 283 6310 30
51

Rahul Chahar

 MI IND 12 10 133.3 12 6.8 12 266 1030 20
52

Robin Uthappa

 KKR IND 282 67 115.1 0 - 12 261 3510 33
53

Dwayne Bravo

 CSK WI 65 27 127.5 11 8 11 256 3580 36
54

Ishant Sharma

 DC IND 10 10 333.3 13 7.6 13 247 590 31
55

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

 SRH IND 12 7 63.2 13 7.8 15 242 5020 29
56

Marcus Stoinis

 RCB AUS 211 46 135.3 2 8.7 10 242 3660 30
57

Sam Curran

 KXI ENG 95 55 172.7 10 9.8 9 242 4260 21
58

Amit Mishra

 DC IND 21 8 87.5 11 6.8 11 240 2390 27
59

David Miller

 KXI SA 213 59 129.9 0 - 10 235 1830 30
60

Nicholas Pooran

 KXI WI 168 48 157 0 - 7 205 2930 24

SRINIVAS BHOGLE and PURNENDU MAJI
