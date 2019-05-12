Will Andre Russell stay MVP in IPL 2019?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in IPL 2019 at the end of Match 59.
Just the final remains before IPL 2019 ends. As always, the IPL has been captivating and compelling.
Who's likely to be the most valuable player of this year's IPL?
There was an outside chance that Hardik Pandya might get there, but it now looks to be a bridge too far.
Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.
The MVPI formula rewards runs by batsmen, but rewards a little more if it is scored at a high strike rate.
Likewise, MVP rewards wicket-taking bowlers, but offers additional rewards to good economy rates.
The table below gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables, including the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) which estimates how much the franchise owner pays (in $) for every 'run equivalent' contributed.
A low PVI makes the player more valuable to his franchise.
Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 59 ending May 10, 2019)
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Games
|MVPI
|PVI ($)
|Age
|1
|
Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|510
|80
|204.8
|11
|9.5
|14
|834
|1460
|31
|2
|
David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|692
|100
|143.9
|0
|-
|12
|751
|2380
|32
|3
|
Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|386
|91
|193
|14
|9.3
|15
|726
|2170
|26
|4
|
Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|488
|78
|160
|0
|-
|16
|686
|3130
|22
|5
|
KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|593
|100
|135.4
|0
|-
|14
|638
|2470
|27
|6
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|521
|97
|135.7
|0
|-
|16
|574
|1300
|33
|7
|
Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|445
|114
|157.2
|0
|-
|10
|573
|550
|33
|8
|
Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|500
|81
|131.2
|0
|-
|15
|556
|720
|26
|9
|
Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|490
|99
|153.6
|0
|-
|13
|555
|520
|40
|10
|
AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|442
|82
|154
|0
|-
|13
|525
|3000
|35
|11
|
Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|464
|100
|141.5
|0
|-
|14
|519
|4680
|30
|12
|
MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|414
|84
|137.5
|0
|-
|14
|499
|4300
|38
|13
|
Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|WI
|14
|9
|93.3
|25
|7.8
|12
|493
|150
|24
|14
|
Imran Tahir
|CSK
|SA
|0
|0
|-
|24
|6.7
|16
|491
|300
|40
|15
|
Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|IND
|463
|67
|119.9
|0
|-
|16
|459
|2180
|24
|16
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|101
|31
|121.7
|15
|6.4
|15
|452
|2220
|30
|17
|
Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|IND
|373
|67
|139.2
|0
|-
|14
|445
|550
|34
|18
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|409
|71
|133.2
|0
|-
|15
|445
|1030
|29
|19
|
Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|IND
|63
|19
|137
|20
|7.2
|14
|442
|70
|26
|20
|
Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|34
|17
|147.8
|17
|6.3
|15
|436
|2950
|21
|21
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|393
|105
|137.9
|0
|-
|14
|430
|1330
|31
|22
|
Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|344
|85
|146.4
|3
|9
|14
|427
|1140
|25
|23
|
Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|405
|82
|139.7
|0
|-
|13
|427
|3220
|29
|24
|
Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|390
|67
|129.6
|0
|-
|14
|411
|5220
|32
|25
|
Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|176
|42
|123.1
|11
|6.9
|15
|405
|3110
|28
|26
|
Moeen Ali
|RCB
|ENG
|220
|66
|165.4
|6
|6.8
|11
|402
|610
|32
|27
|
Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|342
|102
|148.7
|0
|-
|12
|397
|2880
|24
|28
|
R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|42
|17
|150
|15
|7.3
|14
|391
|2780
|33
|29
|
Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|332
|58
|141.9
|0
|-
|13
|388
|370
|28
|30
|
Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|375
|59
|125
|0
|6
|16
|384
|4100
|32
|31
|
Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|311
|89
|151.7
|0
|-
|8
|381
|1650
|29
|32
|
Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|IND
|353
|99
|133.7
|0
|-
|16
|378
|460
|19
|33
|
Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|370
|96
|120.1
|0
|-
|11
|373
|620
|35
|34
|
Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|344
|83
|130.8
|0
|-
|12
|365
|4310
|30
|35
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.8
|15
|361
|2780
|25
|36
|
Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|143
|47
|166.3
|10
|7.8
|12
|347
|5150
|31
|37
|
Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|110
|26
|125
|10
|7.1
|14
|344
|2080
|25
|38
|
Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|7
|7
|77.8
|19
|7.5
|16
|342
|340
|27
|39
|
Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|318
|96
|125.7
|0
|-
|16
|339
|1690
|38
|40
|
Jofra Archer
|RR
|WI
|67
|27
|167.5
|11
|6.8
|11
|338
|3050
|24
|41
|
Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|238
|83
|155.6
|0
|-
|15
|320
|2420
|32
|42
|
Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|AFG
|115
|31
|151.3
|8
|6.7
|8
|316
|460
|34
|43
|
Harbhajan Singh
|CSK
|IND
|1
|1
|33.3
|16
|7.1
|10
|313
|920
|39
|44
|
Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|253
|97
|146.2
|0
|-
|14
|311
|3400
|34
|45
|
Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|IND
|244
|40
|126.4
|1
|8.8
|15
|305
|1500
|28
|46
|
Shubman Gill
|KKR
|IND
|296
|76
|124.4
|0
|-
|14
|303
|850
|20
|47
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|6
|4
|37.5
|18
|7.8
|14
|299
|2870
|29
|48
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|19
|8.2
|9
|294
|1460
|21
|49
|
Mohammed Shami
|KXI
|IND
|1
|1
|50
|19
|8.7
|14
|294
|2340
|29
|50
|
Steven Smith
|RR
|WI
|319
|73
|116
|0
|-
|12
|283
|6310
|30
|51
|
Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|12
|10
|133.3
|12
|6.8
|12
|266
|1030
|20
|52
|
Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|282
|67
|115.1
|0
|-
|12
|261
|3510
|33
|53
|
Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|65
|27
|127.5
|11
|8
|11
|256
|3580
|36
|54
|
Ishant Sharma
|DC
|IND
|10
|10
|333.3
|13
|7.6
|13
|247
|590
|31
|55
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|IND
|12
|7
|63.2
|13
|7.8
|15
|242
|5020
|29
|56
|
Marcus Stoinis
|RCB
|AUS
|211
|46
|135.3
|2
|8.7
|10
|242
|3660
|30
|57
|
Sam Curran
|KXI
|ENG
|95
|55
|172.7
|10
|9.8
|9
|242
|4260
|21
|58
|
Amit Mishra
|DC
|IND
|21
|8
|87.5
|11
|6.8
|11
|240
|2390
|27
|59
|
David Miller
|KXI
|SA
|213
|59
|129.9
|0
|-
|10
|235
|1830
|30
|60
|
Nicholas Pooran
|KXI
|WI
|168
|48
|157
|0
|-
|7
|205
|2930
|24
this
Comment
article