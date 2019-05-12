Will Andre Russell stay MVP in IPL 2019?

May 12, 2019 08:47 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in IPL 2019 at the end of Match 59.

IMAGE: Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders hits a six against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Just the final remains before IPL 2019 ends. As always, the IPL has been captivating and compelling.

Who's likely to be the most valuable player of this year's IPL?

There was an outside chance that Hardik Pandya might get there, but it now looks to be a bridge too far.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

The MVPI formula rewards runs by batsmen, but rewards a little more if it is scored at a high strike rate.

Likewise, MVP rewards wicket-taking bowlers, but offers additional rewards to good economy rates.

The table below gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables, including the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) which estimates how much the franchise owner pays (in $) for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

A low PVI makes the player more valuable to his franchise.

Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 59 ending May 10, 2019)