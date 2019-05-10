How IPL stars play while fasting...

May 10, 2019 11:21 IST

IMAGE: From left, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaz Nadeem. Photograph: Khaleel Ahmed/Facebook

Khaleel Ahmed, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and India left-arm fast bowler, observes Ramzan every year.

While fasting on Wednesday, the second day of Ramzan, Khaleel and Afghan stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi played the Eliminator that night against the Delhi Capitals.

Khaleel posted a photograph on Facebook as he along with other SRH stars Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Shahbaz Nadeem broke their fast.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan heaped rich praise on his former SRH team-mates Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

'Wishing everyone #RamadanKareem. So proud of them! It is not easy to fast the whole day & then play the match. But they make it look effortless! An inspiration for their country & the world cricket! Your energy motivates everyone to dream big. May Allah's blessings be with you!' Shikhar tweeted.