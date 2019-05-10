Why the Dhoni phenomenon gets bigger and better

May 10, 2019 08:35 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has defied all odds and had a brilliant outing in IPL 2019. Photographs: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose Chennai Super Kings takes the field on Friday night against the Delhi Capitals, has entertained spectators at IPL 2019 with some brilliant batting and amazing glovework behind the stumps.

Scenes from Dhoni's IPL 2019 campaign:

Known for his humility, Dhoni, despite being disturbed by the result of the game against the Mumbai Indians, took time off to meet an elderly lady who had come to watch the match at the Wankhede stadium.

She carried a poster, saying 'I am here only for Dhoni'.

Captain Cool interacted with the senior citizen, clicked pictures and gifted her a signed CSK jersey.

The video of Dhoni making his way down the stairs from the team dressing room and meeting with the lady quickly went viral on social media.

Dhoni's calm nature took an unlikely route at the game against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

For the first time, he rushed into the field of play -- to confront Umpire Ulhas Gandhe for not signalling a no ball.

Dhoni was seen angrily gesturing at Gandhe before the other umpire Chris Gaffaney asked him to leave.

Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fee for his unlikely meltdown.

The CSK skipper will be 38 on July 7, but no one seeing him take singles with almost Boltian speed will doubt the man's fitness.

He rarely shows pain, which is why spectators were startled to see a physio attend to Dhoni during his match-winning 58 against the Royals in Jaipur.

The CSK physio turned up again at the Eden Gardens when Dhoni scored a brisk 16 and needed some medical attention.

Social media went berserk after Dhoni posted an Instapic showing wife Sakshi Rawat and him taking a nap at Chennai airport while waiting for their flight.

Sakshi and MS used a backpack as a makeshift pillow.

'After getting used to IPL timing, this is what happens if you have a morning flights,' the legend posted.

Shane Watson, the CSK opener, earlier revealed, 'We don't see MS too much in and around lunch and breakfast. He loves his sleep.'

No feature about Dhoni can be complete without a mention of his adorable daughter Ziva.

CSK's super cute cheerleader was at her best when her dad walked out to bat against the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in a league game.

Ziva could be heard shouting 'Come on Papa!'.

Ziva and her mum are always in the stands, cheering the great man on to scale new peaks of cricketing glory.