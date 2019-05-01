Can Hardik oust Russell as Most Valuable Player?

May 01, 2019 08:46 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, who has been consistent this IPL season. Photographs: BCCI

It is very likely that Andre Russell will be the most valuable player of IPL 12, even if KKR don't make the play-offs.

With a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 812 so far, it's unlikely anyone can surpass Russell -- especially because he is now also taking wickets and some stunning catches.

The Most Valuable Player Index tries to encapsulate the cricketers' performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

IMAGE: David Warner is the leading run scorer in IPL-12 with 692 runs.

David Warner (MVPI: 751) was at hand-shaking distance, but he has now left the IPL to join Australia's campaign to defend the World Cup.

Russell's only possible challenger is Hardik Pandya (MVP: 621), especially if MI end up #3 or #4, because that will give Pandya four games to catch up.

IMAGE: KKR's Andre Russell during the game against CSK.

Also take a look at the last column which lists the paisa vasool (or player value) index.

PVI measures how many US dollars the player gets for every 'run equivalent' he contributes.

Low PVI values are great for franchise owners because they get more performance for less money.

A PVI below 500 is a complete steal, a PVI below 1000 is excellent, a PVI below 1500 is very good, and a PVI below 2000 is good.

Top Indian players (and a few fancied and fortunate foreign players) have high PVI values even if they play well because they are so frightfully expensive.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat celebrates taking Shakib Al Hasan's wicket. Photograph: Courtesy BCCI

PVI can also be seen as an indicator of how poorly a franchise chooses a player.

Just as an example, RR pays Jaydev Unadkat well over $20,000 for every 'run equivalent' he contributes.

Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 48 ending April 29, 2019)