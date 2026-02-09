When India Flopped At T20 World Cups!

Across nine editions from 2007 to 2024, India have played 53 matches in T20 World Cups, winning 35 and losing 15.

IMAGE: A dejected Yusuf Pathan during the 2009 T20 World Cup Super 8s match against England at Lord's, June 14, 2009. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Key Points With two titles and a runners-up finish, India are among the most successful teams in T20 World Cup history.

Perennial pre-tournament favourites this century, expectations have often weighed Team India down.

In nine T20 World Cup editions so far, India have failed to make the cut for the knockout stages four times.

India are a formidable force in T20 cricket, particularly in ICC events, and the record bears that out.

Since winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, they have rarely been early casualties, regularly advancing to the latter stages of the competition.

Even during periods without trophies, India have maintained competitiveness, reaching finals, semifinals and Super stages across multiple editions.

Across nine editions from 2007 to 2024, India have played 53 matches in T20 World Cups, winning 35 and losing 15, with two no-results and one Super Over win -- a win rate that underscores their competitiveness on the world stage.

With two championships (2007, 2024) and one runners-up finish (2014), the Men in Blue sit among the most successful teams in T20 World Cup history.

However, entering most T20 World Cups as pre-tournament favourites, India could not break free from that prison of expectations on a number of occasions despite being armed with star power and depth.

T20 World Cup editions where India faltered inexplicably:

A rapid fall from grace

India's title defence in England (2009) fell apart after suffering three consecutive defeats in the league stage.

India began their campaign with a 25-run win over Bangladesh before beating Ireland by eight wickets. However, they lost the next three matches -- to the West Indies (by 7 wickets), England (by 3 runs) and South Africa (by 12 runs) to make an early exit.

The cycle repeats itself!

In the 2010 edition in the West Indies, India followed a similar pattern, winning the opening two games and losing the next three to return home before the knockout rounds.

India crushed Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first match and went on to beat South Africa by 14 runs. Like in the previous edition, they lost the next three games in the group stage, going down to Australia (by 49 runs), the West Indies (by 14 runs), and Sri Lanka (by 5 wickets).

Fine run ends in heartbreak

Despite winning four out of five matches in the 2012 edition hosted by Sri Lanka, India were unable to make the semifinals.

India beat Afghanistan (by 23 runs) and England (by 90 runs) in the group encounters before going down to Australia by 9 wickets in a Super Eights clash.

Though they later beat Pakistan (by 8 wickets) and South Africa (by 1 run), Australia and Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals from Group 2, thanks to their superior net run-rate.

India finished the league stage with two wins and a loss and an NRR of -0.274. Australia, who topped the table, and Pakistan also won an equal number of matches but had a superior NRR of 0.464 and 0.273 respectively.

Another group stage exit

After an improved show in 2014 (runners-up) and 2016 (semi-finalists), India once again failed to make the cut for the knockout stages in the 2021 edition co-hosted by the UAE and Oman.

To make matters worse, they suffered the ignominy of being beaten by Pakistan in a World Cup game for the first time.

India began their campaign in the most frustrating way possible, losing to New Zealand by eight wickets. Although they beat Afghanistan (by 66 runs), Scotland (by 8 wickets), and Namibia (by nine wickets) in the remaining three Super 12 Group B matches, it proved insufficient to qualify for the next round.

History beckons at home

After ending an 11-year ICC title drought in 2024, India head into the 10th edition of the tournament chasing history. They could become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, the first to lift the trophy at home and also the first nation to win a record three T20 World Cups.

Apart from India, the West Indies (2012 & 2016) and England (2010 & 2022) have won the title twice.