From 2007 to 2026: How The T20 World Cup Evolved

We are now nearly two decades removed from the introduction of the T20 World Cup, which ushered in a new era for the game when India emerged victorious from that thrilling 2007 tournament in South Africa.



There were 12 teams competing in that inaugural outing, while there will be 20 teams from all corners of the globe competing to win the tournament's 10th edition in 2026. Six different teams have lifted the trophy over the years, with the West Indies, England and reigning champions India the only nations to have won it twice.



Ahead of the 2026 tournament in India and Sri Lanka, let's take a little trip down memory lane.

A NEW FORM OF CRICKET

IMAGE: West Indies' batting great Chris Gayle slammed the first ever century in T20 Internationals, against South Africa in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 21st century has stood witness to the emergence of T20 cricket as one of sport's fastest growing formats, but there was major scepticism when it was first mooted around English county cricket circles.



Initially seen as a way to attract new people to the sport and simplify the game to wider audiences, T20 cricket has transformed the game's landscape since first being introduced at the professional level in 2003 and then quickly adopted around the world.



The birth of the T20 World Cup in 2007 took it to another level and that tournament's impact was immediate.



Legendary West Indian Chris Gayle was responsible for that, sending the very first ball of the tournament to the fence before smashing a remarkable 117 against hosts South Africa -- making the first ever T20I century in the process.From bowl-outs to Yuvraj Singh smashing six sixes off one Stuart Broad over and Misbah-ul-Haq's infamous scoop in the final, that first tournament proved an historic first edition.



Culminating in India's stunning victory over Pakistan, it not only set a new course for the modern game but also the tone for the drama that would follow at T20 World Cups in the decades to follow.

ICONIC MOMENTS

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate the second edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan avenged their loss to India by claiming victory in 2009, as Shahid Afridi -- a player born for the format, shone with both bat and ball in England. The T20 World Cup also saw the hosts stunned by the Netherlands in one of the all-time great upsets.



England responded a year later in the Caribbean by winning their first men's white-ball trophy as Kevin Pietersen earned Player of the Tournament honours for his efforts with the bat.



Then in 2012, West Indies joined the party by triumphing in Sri Lanka, with Marlon Samuels (78) and Sunil Narine (3-9) the stars of the show in the final.



They beat the hosts to lift the trophy that year, but Sri Lanka bounced back by winning in 2014 to ensure Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene bowed out of the format in style.



The West Indies were back on top of the world two years later thanks to Carlos Brathwaite's four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in the last over of the 2016 final in Kolkata, a moment etched in cricket's collective memory thanks Ian Bishop's immortal “remember the name” call on commentary.



After a five-year absence, the T20 World Cup resumed in 2021 as Australia claimed their first title. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were the heroes in the final against New Zealand.



A year later, it was England who triumphed for a second time, ensuring they held both the T20 and ODI world titles. Sam Curran stole the show that year and was both named Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament for his all-round contributions.

GOING GLOBAL

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

In 2024, the T20 World Cup expanded from 16 teams to 20, with the USA, Canada and Uganda making their debuts.



The Americans, co-hosting alongside the West Indies, seized their opportunity with a stunning Super Over victory over Pakistan as they progressed to the Super 8 stage. Afghanistan also enjoyed a dream run, making it to the semi-finals of a major ICC tournament for the first time.



Virat Kohli saved his best for last in the final with 76, but that did not look like it would be enough until a magical spell from Jasprit Bumrah derailed South Africa's chase and set up an seven-run victory for India.



As with Sangakkara and Jayawardene a decade earlier, this proved to be a final farewell for two modern greats as Kohli and Rohit Sharma both called time on their international T20 careers.



That means new faces in 2026, and another new team in Italy, who will look to hit the ground running when they make their World Cup debut in India and Sri Lanka.

