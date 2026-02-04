T20 World Cup 2026: Stars Set For Final Farewell

From Glenn Maxwell to Mohammad Nabi, veterans who may be playing their final T20 World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

A game changer across formats, 'Big Show' Maxi will want to set the stage on fire once Australia's campaign kicks off at the World Cup.

His attacking style can sometimes bring his downfall, but once he gets going, he can entertain like few can.

One of his best knocks was a T20I century against India in Bengaluru in 2019. In 115 innings, the 37 year old has scored 2,835 runs, including five centuries and 12 fifties, while also picking 49 wickets.

Adil Rashid (England)

Rashid has been at the forefront of England's success in white-ball cricket in recent years.

He has a knack of breaking partnerships while keeping the runs down in the middle overs. This has resulted in the leggie picking 145 wickets in 127 innings, including four four-fors. An economy rate of under 8 is an indellible stamp of his class. This could be the 37 year old's last dance in the T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

One of the pivotal figures in Afghanistan cricket's rise, Nabi has led Afghanistan in three T20 World Cups. Keeping a calm head in pressure situations is his forte.

His wicket-taking ability is no secret, and on his day, he can turn the match around with the bat.

In 137 T20Is, Nabi has scored 2,430 runs and taken 104 wickets. Fans are likely to see the 41 year old turn out one last time at the T20 World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

A consistent performer at the top of the order for Pakistan.

The 35 year old is known for his effective power-hitting and rarely wilts under pressure.

The left hander will have an opportunity to making a massive impact for his team at the World Cup. With 2,365 runs, including 13 half-centuries, in 106 T20Is, Zaman has the perfect platform to add to his tally and to go out on a high if this is to be his last T20 World Cup.

David Miller (South Africa)

A trusted finisher and a swashbuckling batter, Miller can swat the ball a million miles on his day.

He has guided his team to many memorable win with his effortless striking but has lost his touch a tad of late.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India, he nearly took South Africa across the line. With Miller at the crease and 16 needed off the last over, the Proteas remained hopeful.

But a spectacular catch by Suryakumar Yadav at the boundary ended Miller's innings dashing South Africa's dream.

A veteran of 117 T20 Internationals, Miller has amassed 2,630 runs, with two centuries and eight half-centuries. He would like to make up for the lost opportunity two years ago and guide South Africa to an elusive T20 title.

Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)

Taylor returned to international cricket following the completion of his suspension under the ICC's anti-corruption code, with the Zimbabwe wicket-keeper-batter set to resume his career on the eve of his 40th birthday. Taylor turns 40 on February 6, a day before the start of the T20 World Cup.

One of Zimbabwe's most experienced campaigners, Taylor has featured in 58 T20 internationals, scoring 1,185 runs at an average of 23.70, with six half-centuries and a lone century.

His standout innings came last year against Botswana, when his unbeaten 123 made him the oldest player from a full-member nation to score a T20I hundred.