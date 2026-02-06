T20 World Cup: 'There Are No Weak Or Tough Teams. All Are The Same'

Suryakumar Yadav believes there are no weak teams in the T20 World Cup and wants India to stay relaxed, play fearless cricket and give fans pure entertainment.

K R Nayar reports from the Wankhede stadium.

IMAGE: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference in Mumbai, February 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Playing at home brings pressure, but also massive support: Surya

The focus is on staying in the present, not the trophy.

Surya wants fans to enjoy sixes, fours, and fearless cricket.

Team environment is relaxed, happy, and united.

Backing players and keeping the mood light is central to his leadership.

No Weak Teams in T20 Cricket

Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav walked into the press conference room 45 minutes after the scheduled time.

The media waited patiently in the press conference room, with every seat taken.

When Surya finally arrived, there was no apology -- just a wide, disarming smile. And that was enough.

In an instant, the irritation melted away. That's the effect Surya has on people.

He answers questions the same way he bats -- light on his feet, smiling, often slipping in a cheeky one-liner.

Yet, the pre-match press conference ahead of the opening game of the T20 World Cup he is defending was no casual affair.

When this reporter asked whether playing so-called weaker teams, barring perhaps Pakistan, was an advantage or a disadvantage, Surya's response was, "I don't see any weak teams in the competition. All 20 teams are very much capable of playing good cricket in this format.

"On a given day, any good player can do well. It just takes one or two batters to make a difference, or one or two bowlers to deliver strong 24 balls. So we have to play the same way against every team. There are no weak or tough teams here. All are the same."

Pressure Is Real, but So Is the Support

Those were among the few moments of seriousness from Surya; most of the rest came wrapped in warmth and humour.

When asked if India versus the USA was a battle between the Aadhaar Card and the Green Card -- given that several Indian-born players, some even from Mumbai, feature in the USA team, Surya smiled and said, "They've now gone to the land of dollars. But I see it from a good perspective. It's great that people playing for the USA are getting an opportunity.

"Even if they're representing another country, it's still a good opportunity. I've played a lot of cricket with them."

As captain, how would he handle the weight of expectation, especially with a World Cup at home? Surya did not shy away from the reality.

"When you play at home, there is always added pressure. I'm not running away from that. There will be nerves. There will be pressure. But if you look at the positive side, there will be so much cheer. You're playing on home soil, and you know there are people backing you."

Entertainment Is Part of the Job

Perhaps Surya's most heartening remark was about his desire to give fans a memorable time -- very much in tune with his fearless brand of cricket.

"Talking about expectations, the way we've played over the last one or two years, people will expect the same. We'll try to stay on top and play the same brand of cricket. So many people are coming to the stadiums.

"I've told my boys the same thing -- when 30,000 to 35,000 people are coming to watch, and so many more are watching from home, let's give them a good time. Let's give them entertainment."

Staying Present Is the Real Challenge

Surya is also careful not to burden himself with the pressure of winning the trophy. His outlook is refreshingly philosophical, anchored firmly in the present.

"We've been playing good cricket, but you have to stay in the present. Yes, you're at home and expected to win. No one has defended a title and no one has won on home soil.

"All of that runs through your mind. But what matters is what you want to do on a given day and what kind of cricket you want to play. Staying in the present is very important."

Surya also gave a huge tip that can be useful for every youngster who takes up the game.

"Keep your feet where you are. Stay grounded. When you're playing at home, you want to give more than people expect, and sometimes that excitement can lead to mistakes.

"Staying in the present will be the key in this World Cup. Even if we go all the way, every game requires us to stay relaxed and focus on the cricket we're playing."

Surya also brushed aside the debate around loading his side with left-handers.

Turning the question back on the room, he asked with a grin, "Tell me, are you enjoying the sixes and the fours?" He then explained, "It's a good headache, honestly, and an over-rated conversation. At this level, you've played enough cricket against left-hand spinners, off-spinners -- everything. You practice for it.

"On any given day, whether a spinner or a fast bowler is bowling to two left-handers or two right-handers, your job is to do what's best for the team. That's what matters."

A Relaxed Team Wins Faster

When asked about the mood in the camp following the 4-1 series win against New Zealand, Surya's response was glowing.

"The atmosphere is really good. The mood is positive, relaxed, and happy. The most important thing is that people are enjoying being together as a group.

"I've shared a few experiences from the 2024 T20 World Cup with them -- they should feel that taste. Not many get the opportunity to represent India, and doing it at home makes it even more special. Just enjoy it and cherish it."

Finally, when asked how he manages to smile through all the pressure, Surya offered insight into the calm core of his leadership.

"There's already enough pressure from outside. There's so much happening on the field. Whether we're on or off it, we want to stay relaxed.

"What we do in practice sessions and in the room sets the tone. Once you step onto the ground, it goes on auto-pilot. You let your emotions flow and take the best call for the team on that day."

Surya then remarked on how to back your players. "This format is harsh, especially for bowlers, sometimes for batters too. But you stay relaxed. Give them company, help them breathe, enjoy the moment. You're together on the field for 75 to 80 minutes. That's when you have fun as a group -- and that joy shows."

