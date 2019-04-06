Tonight's game is special for Dhoni

April 06, 2019 13:06 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 18 in IPL 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings will look for their 4th win this season. Photograph: BCCI

1 Number of matches lost by Chennai Super Kings in the last 15 matches at the Chepauk.

6.84 Chennai Super Kings's batting run rate in IPL 2019 -- the lowest among all teams.

They, however, also have the best economy (7.18)

18 Number of sixes hit by Chennai Super Kings batsmen in four matches so far in IPL 2019 -- fewest among all teams.

25 Number of runs Suresh Raina needs to reclaim his top position as the leading run-scorer in the IPL from Virat Kohli.

43 Number of wickets taken by R Ashwin in IPL matches at Chepauk.

Only Dwayne Bravo (44) has taken more.

122.50 Average first innings total at the Chepauk -- the lowest among all venues in IPL2019.

150 M S Dhoni will be playing his 150th IPL match for the Chennai Super Kings.

He will also mark his 50th appearance in the IPL at the Chepauk.