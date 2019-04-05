PIX: Cheerleaders turn on the heat in IPL

April 05, 2019 12:12 IST

While the cricketers turned on the heat with some hot action on field during the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Thursday, the cheerleaders kept the crowds entertained on the sidelines.

These 'cheerful' cheergirls swayed to the beats as Delhi battled with Chennai.

Here is a glimpse at a few cheerleaders in action:

These cheeleaders were having a good time while it rained sixes and fours. BCCI

They make for a ravishing picture as they break into some sizzling moves. BCCI

Don't these pretty cheergirls know how to draw attention to themselves? BCCI

These girls are sure head turner with their feet hopping to the beats! BCCI

These cheergirls are all focussed on the job at hand, delighting the fans with their moves. BCCI