Dhoni's latest gesture will melt your hearts

April 04, 2019 17:58 IST

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won hearts at the Wankhede, in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Known for his humility, Dhoni despite seeming evidently disturbed by the result of the match, took time off to meet an aged lady, who had come to watch the match at the stadium.

She carried a poster with ‘I am here only for Dhoni’ written on it.

The captain cool was seen interacting with his fan, clicked pictures and also gifted her a signed CSK jersey.

The video of Dhoni making his way down the stairs from the team dressing room and meet with the old lady is taking the internet by storm.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians humbled Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.

Here is the video of Dhoni with his special fan: