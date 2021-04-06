Who has hit the most 6s in the IPL?

April 06, 2021 08:38 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli leads the run scoring charts in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Every season, fans eagerly wait to witness big hits from their favourite batsmen during the Indian Premier League. The world's best T20 league has seen many great knocks over the past 13 editions.

Ahead of IPL 2021, meet the men who have enthralled the crowds over the years and climbed into the top-10 ladder of the run charts.

You might have guessed it right as to who occupies the No 1 slot in the batting list. Yes, it is none other than India's batting genius and RCB Captain Virat Kohli.

Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina, Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner and Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking to continue their batting pyrotechnics and catch up with Kohli.

A look at the various batting records in the IPL over the years:

Top 10 run-getters in IPL

Player Teams Games Runs Average Strike Rate 100s Virat Kohli RCB 192 5,878 38.16 130.73 5 Suresh Raina CSK, GL 193 5,368 33.34 137.14 1 David Warner DD, SRH 142 5,254 42.71 141.54 4 Rohit Sharma DCh, MI 200 5,230 31.31 130.61 1 Shikhar Dhawan DCh, DD, MI, SRH 176 5,197 34.41 126.87 2 A B de Villiers DD, RCB 169 4,849 40.40 151.91 3 Chris Gayle KXIP, KKR, RCB 132 4,772 41.13 150.11 6 M S Dhoni CSK, RPS 204 4,632 40.99 136.75 0 Robin Uthappa KKR, MI, PWI, RCB, RR 189 4,607 27.92 129.99 0 Gautam Gambhir DD, KKR 154 4,217 31.00 123.88 0

Well, no prizes for guessing the batsmen with the highest strike rate in the IPL so far.

It is West Indian master blaster Andre Russell, who has taken the IPL by storm in recent years with an amazing strike rate of 182 in 74 games.

Actually, West Indians rule when it comes to strike rate in the IPL, Nicholas Pooran (165) and Sunil Narine (164) rounding off the top three.

Among the Indians, Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya boasts of the highest strike rate with 159.

Top 10 Batsmen (Strike-Rate) (Minimum 500 runs):

Strike Rate Player Teams Games Runs Average 100s 182.33 Andre Russell DD, KKR 74 1517 29.74 0 165.39 Nicholas Pooran KXIP 21 521 32.56 0 164.27 Sunil Narine KKR 120 892 16.83 0 159.26 Hardik Pandya MI 80 1349 29.97 0 157.87 Chris Morris CSK, RR, DD, RCB 70 551 23.95 0 155.44 Virender Sehwag DD,KXIP 104 2728 27.55 2 154.67 Glenn Maxwell DD, MI, KXIP 82 1505 22.13 0 151.97 Rishabh Pant DD, DC 68 2079 35.23 1 151.91 A B de Villiers DD, RCB 169 4849 40.40 3 150.11 Chris Gayle KXIP, KKR, RCB 132 4772 41.13 6

IMAGE: West Indian Chris Gayle has blasted his way to several IPL records. Photograph: BCCI

Chris Gayle is a legend when it comes to T20 cricket.

It will take some effort to get to Gayle's mark of 349 sixes in the IPL, with A B de Villiers a distant second with 235 sixes and Mahendra Singh Dhoni third with 216 maximums.

Rohit Sharma (213) and Virat Kohli (201) are the other two batsmen to get past the milestone of 200 sixes in the IPL.

Top 10 Six-Hitters:

6s Player Teams Mts 349 Chris Gayle KKR, RCB, KXIP 131 235 A B de Villiers DD, RCB 168 216 M S Dhoni CSK, RPS 204 213 Rohit Sharma DCh, MI 200 201 Virat Kohli RCB 191 198 Kieron Pollard MI 164 195 David Warner DD, SRH 142 194 Suresh Raina CSK, GL 192 190 Shane Watson RR, RCB, CSK 145 163 Robin Uthappa KKR, MI, PWI, RCB, RR 189

Gayle also tops the list for the most boundary hits in the IPL with a massive haulf of 732 boundaries -- including 349 sixes and 383 fours.

David Warner is second with 705 boundaries, which includes 510 fours and 195 sixes with Kohli third on 704 boundaries -- 503 fours and 201 sixes.

Top 10 boundary-hitters in IPL:

Boundaries 4s 6s Player Teams Mts 732 383 349 Chris Gayle KKR, RCB, KXIP 131 705 510 195 David Warner DD, SRH 142 704 503 201 Virat Kohli RCB 191 699 591 108 Shikhar Dhawan DCh, DD, MI, SRH 176 687 493 194 Suresh Raina CSK, GL 192 671 458 213 Rohit Sharma DCh, MI 200 625 390 235 A B de Villiers DD, RCB 168 617 454 163 Robin Uthappa KKR, MI, PWI, RCB, RR 189 565 375 190 Shane Watson RR, RCB, CSK 145 551 492 59 Gautam Gambhir DD, KKR 154

Gayle also holds the record for the highest individual knock in the IPL when he blasted 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Brendon McCullum is second with his 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in the first-ever IPL match in 2008.

Top 10 highest individual knocks:

Runs Player For Against Venue Year 175* Chris Gayle RCB PWI Bengaluru 2013 158* Brendon McCullum KKR RCB Bengaluru 2008 133* A B de Villiers RCB MI Mumbai WS 2015 132* K L Rahul KXIP RCB Dubai 2020 129* A B de Villiers RCB GL Bengaluru 2016 128* Chris Gayle RCB DD Delhi 2012 128* Rishabh Pant DD SRH Delhi 2018 127 Murali Vijay CSK RR Chennai 2010 126 David Warner SRH KKR Hyderabad 2017 122 Virender Sehwag KXIP CSK Mumbai WS 2014

Top 10 Fastest Knocks (Minimum 30 runs)