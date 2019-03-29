Preview In Numbers: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

March 29, 2019 12:25 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 8 in IPL 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Jos Buttler was in full flow in the opening game against Kings XI Punjab until he was 'Mankaded' by R Ashwin. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

152 The average first innings total at Hyderabad in IPL 2018 -- the lowest among all venues. The tournament average was 172.

99.40 Jos Buttler's batting average as an opener in IPL since 2018 (497 runs in seven innings with six fifties).

At the other positions he has averaged only 20 (120 runs in seven innings).

71.42 Sunrisers Hyderabad's win-percentage at home in IPL 2018 (5 wins in 7 matches).

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, had a win percentage of only 25 (2 wins in 8 matches) away from home in IPL 2018.

52.69 Percentage of Rajasthan Royals's runs came in boundaries (fours and sixes) in IPL 2018 -- lowest among all teams.

Sunrisers were just above with a boundary percentage of 54.54.

6 Number of times Ajinkya Rahane has got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL -- the most he has fallen to any bowler in the IPL.

Four of those six dismissals were before Rahane had opened his account and on five of these occasions, Bhuvi got his man in the first over itself.

3 Number of consecutive matches Sunrisers have won against Rajasthan Royals.

They have won both their games at Hyderabad.