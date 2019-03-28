Royals take confidence from Buttler's form

March 28, 2019 20:42 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals have moved on from the Jos Buttler 'Mankading' incident and the focus is on Friday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals have moved on from the Jos Buttler 'Mankading' incident and the focus is strictly on winning their next IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday, says seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

A rampaging Buttler was 'Mankaded' by KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and the incident sparked off a wide-ranged reaction across the cricket community, the MCC, the custodians of the game, saying the Indian did not adhere to 'Spirit of Cricket'.

Asked if the team was affected by the 'Mankading' controversy, Unadkat said: "We haven't even mentioned it once after that day. We have moved on from that incident. It's time that we focus on the game coming up.

"Every game is going to be crucial in a tournament like this. Mankading (controversy) has not really made any kind of impact on us and we are looking for what we can do to win the game tomorrow."

Buttler looked a cut above rest when it came to attacking the KXIP bowling and Unadkat said the Englishman alone can't win games for the franchise and requires support from the other batsmen.

"It (Buttler's form) actually adds to that confidence. If someone starts like that, people can take confidence and can learn from the way he has been approaching the game. He has been tremendous for us throughout the last season.

"However, there needs to be others who can also contribute, as Buttler alone can't win you games. Yes, him being in prime form is an advantage for us."

The 27-year-old Unadkat said that at this level a player needs to have hunger and passion inside him to step up the game as the unheralded bowling unit is getting a taste of it.

"To step up the game, everyone does it individually. Captain, coaches are there. But at this level you have to have it inside you. Even if we don't have as much experience but we have the talent to go forward."

On a personal front, he was asked if he fancied his chance of making it to the World Cup squad.

"It's that time of my career where I want to really focus and enjoy playing each and every game that I get, contributing to the team's cause. These five years will be my peak as a fast bowler and keep enjoying whatever I am getting to play. I would be happiest if I am selected but right now focus is on winning next game."