IPL sidelights: Cricketers' fan moments with Michael Phelps

March 28, 2019 16:21 IST

IMAGE: South African cricketer Chris Morris with Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps. Photograph: Chris Morris/Instagram

South Africa cricketer Chris Morris was left star-struck when he met 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps in the national capital on Wednesday.

Morris took to Instagram to share a picture with the champion swimmer.

"It's not every day you get to meet a GOAT," Morris captioned the post.

The Proteas all-rounder, who will represent Delhi Capitals in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), could not play in a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 26 as he arrived late in the country.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif with Michael Phelps. Photograph: Mohammed Kaif/Twitter

Phelps was the man of the hour on his trip to India and every cricketer wanted a piece of him.

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif also took the opportunity to get snapped with Phelps.

Tweeting a photo of himself with Phelps, Kaif tweeted: '28 Olympic medals. Wonderful meeting the great man @MichaelPhelps'.