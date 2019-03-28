IPL sidelights: Cricketers' fan moments with Michael Phelps

South Africa cricketer Chris Morris was left star-struck when he met 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps in the national capital on Wednesday.
Morris took to Instagram to share a picture with the champion swimmer.
"It's not every day you get to meet a GOAT," Morris captioned the post.
The Proteas all-rounder, who will represent Delhi Capitals in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), could not play in a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 26 as he arrived late in the country.
Phelps was the man of the hour on his trip to India and every cricketer wanted a piece of him.
Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif also took the opportunity to get snapped with Phelps.
Tweeting a photo of himself with Phelps, Kaif tweeted: '28 Olympic medals. Wonderful meeting the great man @MichaelPhelps'.
