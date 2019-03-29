Turning Point: Kohli 0. Bumrah 1

March 29, 2019 08:38 IST

Bumrah's magic wins a tight game for Mumbai.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah claimed Virat Kohli's crucial wicket and then bowled two Bumrahesque overs at the death. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Mumbai Indians won a close fought game as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, March 28, night.

Jasprit Bumrah's mastery at the death -- superb bowling in the 17th and 19th overs -- single-handedly won it for Mumbai.

Kohli signalled his intentions at the beginning of the RCB innings, hitting Bumrah for three consecutive boundaries in one over. Hardik Pandya was slashed through point and cover driven for back-to-back boundaries.

Two balls after Kohli crossed the 5,000 run milestone in the IPL -- only the second player after Suresh Raina to achieve this feat -- he was dismissed by Bumrah.

Kohli top-edged Bumrah to Hardik at mid wicket.

His wicket put the onus on A B de Villiers to guide the remaining batsmen to complete the chase.

But Mumbai tightened the grip with a few quiet overs and regained control.

Bumrah's 17th and 19th overs ensured that RCB were choked at the end.