Meet India's Most Valuable ODI Players

Last updated on: January 13, 2020 11:20 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's best ODI players during the 2019-2020 season.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul at a nets session in Mumbai on January 12 ahead of India's first ODI game against Australia on January 14. Photograph: ANI Photo

A World Cup year tends to dominate discussion on ODI cricket, and bilateral series are usually quickly forgotten.

However, we are about to start what promises to be an enthralling ODI series at home against Australia.

Before the series begins, let us take a look at India's best ODI players during the ongoing 2019-2020 season.

Not surprisingly, after his stupendous World Cup performance, Rohit Sharma is India's most valuable ODI player this season with a MVPI of 1092.

Skipper Virat Kohli (MVPI 946) isn't too far behind.

The bigger surprise is how far the #3 player (Mohammed Shami, 545) is behind the top two.

Recall that the most valuable player index (MVPI) collapses the player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

Table 1 lists the most valuable Indian players in the 2019-2020 season.

Table 1: Most Valuable ODI Players in 2019-2020 (15 matches so far)

Rank Player Runs 4s 6s Strike_Rate Wickets Economy Rate Matches MVPI 1 Rohit Sharma 934 101 16 97.7 0 0 15 1092 2 Virat Kohli 766 76 3 98.1 0 0 15 946 3 Mohammed Shami 5 0 0 41.7 23 5.6 10 545 4 Lokesh Rahul 546 48 9 81 0 0 12 536 5 Hardik Pandya 226 21 4 112 10 5.7 9 510 6 Jasprit Bumrah 1 0 0 100 18 4.4 9 505 7 Ravindra Jadeja 153 11 4 121 7 5.1 8 451 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 0 0 50 14 5.2 9 358 9 Shreyas Iyer 266 17 11 113 0 13 6 350 10 M S Dhoni 273 20 5 87.8 0 0 9 337 11 Rishabh Pant 253 28 6 98.4 0 0 10 312 12 Kuldeep Yadav 1 0 0 50 12 5.2 12 292 13 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 1 0 100 13 5.9 9 282 14 Kedar Jadhav 180 16 3 100 0 5.2 12 244 15 Shikhar Dhawan 163 22 0 102 0 0 5 198 16 Vijay Shankar 58 6 0 77.3 2 4.1 3 131 17 Khaleel Ahmed 0 0 0 0 4 7.5 3 58 18 Shardul Thakur 17 2 1 283 2 6.7 2 48 19 Navdeep Saini 0 0 0 0 2 5.8 1 47 20 Deepak Chahar 6 0 0 75 1 5.4 2 23 21 Dinesh Karthik 14 2 0 41.2 0 0 3 15 22 Manish Pandey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 23 Shivam Dube 9 1 0 150 0 8.7 1 -16

*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

India recently completed a closely fought 3-match ODI series at home against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma was again the most valuable player with a MVPI of 302, but Nicholas Pooran (279), Sjimton Hetmyer (248) and Shai Hope (226) were also impressive.

Table 2 lists the most valuable players of the India-West Indies series.

Table 2: Most Valuable Players of the India-West Indies series

Rank Player Team Runs Top Scores 4s 6s Strike_Rate Wickets Economy Rate Matches MVPI 1 Rohit Sharma IND 258 159 31 6 100 0 - 3 302 2 Nicholas Pooran WI 193 89 50 9 144 0 - 3 279 3 Shimron Hetmyer WI 180 139 13 9 123 0 - 3 248 4 Shai Hope WI 222 102 19 4 77.6 0 - 3 226 5 Lokesh Rahul IND 185 102 17 4 88.9 0 - 3 197 6 Shreyas Iyer IND 130 70 9 5 102 0 13 3 169 7 Keemo Paul WI 46 46 4 3 110 6 6.6 3 169 8 Rishabh Pant IND 117 71 11 5 129 0 - 3 168 9 Kieron Pollard WI 74 74 3 7 142 2 8 3 152 10 Ravindra Jadeja IND 60 39 6 0 115 3 6.2 3 133 11 Virat Kohli IND 89 85 10 0 104 0 - 3 116 12 Mohammed Shami IND 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.1 3 95 13 Kedar Jadhav IND 65 40 7 1 118 0 11 3 83 14 Kuldeep Yadav IND 0 0 0 0 - 3 5.5 3 71 15 Alzarri Joseph WI 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.4 3 68 16 Sheldon Cottrell WI 0 0 0 0 0 5 7 3 65 17 Shardul Thakur IND 17 17 2 1 283 2 6.7 2 48 18 Navdeep Saini IND 0 0 0 0 - 2 5.8 1 47 19 Roston Chase WI 42 38 3 0 73.7 0 6.8 3 43 20 Jason Holder WI 18 11 1 1 106 1 5.7 3 34 21 Evin Lewis WI 51 30 8 0 60 0 - 2 31 22 Deepak Chahar IND 6 6 0 0 75 1 5.4 2 23 23 Sunil Ambris WI 9 9 2 0 113 0 - 1 11 24 Khary Pierre WI 21 21 3 0 117 0 6.8 2 -1 25 Hayden Walsh WI 0 0 0 0 - 0 6.2 1 -6 26 Shivam Dube IND 9 9 1 0 150 0 8.7 1 -16

Team ' Runs (scored) ' No of 4s ' No of 6s ' Strike rate ' W: Wickets taken ' Eco: Economy rate ' M: Matches played ' MVPI: Most valuable player index = sum of batting, bowling and fielding points '*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.