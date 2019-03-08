India's 500 ODI wins!

India registered its 500th win in One Day Internationals when it beat Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur on March 5, 2019.
Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.
|Win
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Margin
|Captain
|100th
|South Africa
|Mohali
|22-11-1993
|43 runs
|M Azharuddin
|200th
|Kenya
|Nairobi Gym
|03-10-2000
|8 wickets
|Sourav Ganguly
|300th
|West Indies
|Cuttack
|24-01-2007
|20 runs
|Rahul Dravid
|400th
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo RPS
|31-07-2012
|6 wickets
|M S Dhoni
|500th
|Australia
|Nagpur
|05-03-2019
|6 wickets
|Virat Kohli
Break-up of each lot of 100 wins
|Win
|Games taken
|Win %
|W/L Ratio
|Span
|First 100
|232
|43.10
|0.81
|19 years 4 months 10 days
|Next 100
|214
|46.72
|0.98
|6 years 10 months 11 days
|Next 100
|191
|52.35
|1.20
|6 years 3 months 21 days
|Next 100
|171
|58.47
|1.69
|5 years 6 months 7 days
|Next 100
|155
|64.51
|2.13
|6 years 7 months 5 days
Wins against each opponent
|Opponent
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|Sri Lanka
|158
|90
|56
|1
|11
|56.96
|1.61
|West Indies
|126
|59
|62
|2
|3
|46.83
|0.95
|New Zealand
|106
|55
|45
|1
|5
|51.89
|1.22
|Pakistan
|131
|54
|73
|0
|4
|41.22
|0.74
|England
|99
|53
|41
|2
|3
|53.54
|1.29
|Zimbabwe
|63
|51
|10
|2
|0
|80.95
|5.10
|Australia
|133
|49
|74
|0
|10
|36.84
|0.66
|South Africa
|83
|34
|46
|0
|3
|40.96
|0.74
|Bangladesh
|35
|29
|5
|0
|1
|82.86
|5.80
|Kenya
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|84.62
|5.50
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|United Arab Emirates
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|Hong Kong
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|Afghanistan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|50.00
|-
|Bermuda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|East Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|Namibia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
Wins in each country
|Gamesg
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|in India
|333
|196
|125
|3
|9
|58.86
|1.57
|in Sri Lanka
|86
|43
|34
|0
|9
|50.00
|1.26
|in U.A.E.
|80
|41
|38
|1
|0
|51.25
|1.08
|in Australia
|96
|39
|51
|2
|4
|40.63
|0.76
|in England
|74
|36
|34
|1
|3
|48.65
|1.06
|in Bangladesh
|46
|29
|15
|0
|2
|63.04
|1.93
|in Zimbabwe
|31
|23
|8
|0
|0
|74.19
|2.88
|in South Africa
|53
|22
|27
|1
|3
|41.51
|0.81
|in New Zealand
|47
|18
|26
|1
|2
|38.30
|0.69
|in West Indies
|42
|17
|23
|0
|2
|40.48
|0.74
|in Pakistan
|31
|14
|15
|0
|2
|45.16
|0.93
|in Canada
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|47.37
|1.00
|in Kenya
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|75.00
|3.00
|in Ireland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|75.00
|3.00
|in Singapore
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|33.33
|0.67
|in Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|in Malaysia
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|25.00
|0.50
|in Netherlands
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Wins in each continent
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|in Asia
|586
|326
|232
|4
|24
|55.63
|1.41
|in Oceania
|143
|57
|77
|3
|6
|39.86
|0.74
|in Africa
|92
|51
|37
|1
|3
|55.43
|1.38
|in Europe
|81
|40
|36
|1
|4
|49.38
|1.11
|in Americas
|61
|26
|32
|0
|3
|42.62
|0.81
Wins - Home / Away / Neutral venues
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|home
|333
|196
|125
|3
|9
|58.86
|1.57
|away
|339
|147
|170
|2
|20
|43.36
|0.86
|neutral
|291
|157
|119
|4
|11
|53.95
|1.32
Wins in each decade
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|1970s
|13
|2
|11
|0
|0
|15.38
|0.18
|1980s
|155
|69
|80
|0
|6
|44.52
|0.86
|1990s
|257
|122
|120
|3
|12
|47.47
|1.02
|2000s
|307
|161
|130
|0
|16
|52.44
|1.24
|2010s
|231
|146
|73
|6
|6
|63.20
|2.00
Wins under each captain
/
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|M S Dhoni
|200
|110
|74
|5
|11
|55.00
|1.49
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|174
|90
|76
|2
|6
|51.72
|1.18
|Sourav Ganguly
|146
|76
|65
|0
|5
|52.05
|1.17
|Virat Kohli
|65
|49
|14
|1
|1
|75.38
|3.50
|Rahul Dravid
|79
|42
|33
|0
|4
|53.16
|1.27
|Kapil Dev
|74
|39
|33
|0
|2
|52.70
|1.18
|Sachin Tendulkar
|73
|23
|43
|1
|6
|31.51
|0.53
|Sunil Gavaskar
|37
|14
|21
|0
|2
|37.84
|0.67
|Ajay Jadeja
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|61.54
|1.60
|Rohit Sharma
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|80.00
|4.00
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|18
|8
|10
|0
|0
|44.44
|0.80
|Virender Sehwag
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|58.33
|1.40
|Gautam Gambhir
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|Suresh Raina
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|50.00
|1.20
|Ravi Shastri
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|36.36
|0.57
|K Srikkanth
|13
|4
|8
|0
|1
|30.77
|0.50
|Ajinkya Rahane
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|B S Bedi
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|25.00
|0.33
|Anil Kumble
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|-
|S Venkataraghavan
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|14.29
|0.17
|Mohinder Amarnath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|S M H Kirmani
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|G R Viswanath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|Ajit Wadekar
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
Teams with most wins in one-day internationals
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L Ratio
|Australia
|924
|558
|323
|9
|34
|60.39
|1.73
|India
|963
|500
|414
|9
|40
|51.92
|1.21
|Pakistan
|907
|479
|401
|8
|19
|52.81
|1.19
|West Indies
|793
|390
|365
|10
|28
|49.18
|1.07
|Sri Lanka
|832
|379
|411
|5
|37
|45.55
|0.92
|South Africa
|606
|374
|210
|6
|16
|61.72
|1.78
|England
|726
|362
|330
|8
|26
|49.86
|1.10
|New Zealand
|758
|342
|370
|6
|40
|45.12
|0.92
|Zimbabwe
|517
|134
|365
|7
|11
|25.92
|0.37
|Bangladesh
|358
|118
|233
|0
|7
|32.96
|0.51
|Ireland
|142
|62
|69
|3
|8
|43.66
|0.90
|Afghanistan
|109
|56
|49
|1
|3
|51.38
|1.14
this
Comment
article