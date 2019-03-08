India's 500 ODI wins!

March 08, 2019 09:00 IST

India registered its 500th win in One Day Internationals when it beat Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur on March 5, 2019.

IMAGE: The Indians celebrate after they defeated Sri Lanka to win the ICC World Cup, April 2, 2011. Photograph: Graham Crouch/Getty Images

Win Vs Venue Date Margin Captain 100th South Africa Mohali 22-11-1993 43 runs M Azharuddin 200th Kenya Nairobi Gym 03-10-2000 8 wickets Sourav Ganguly 300th West Indies Cuttack 24-01-2007 20 runs Rahul Dravid 400th Sri Lanka Colombo RPS 31-07-2012 6 wickets M S Dhoni 500th Australia Nagpur 05-03-2019 6 wickets Virat Kohli

IMAGE: M S Dhoni, arguably India's greatest ODI cricketer. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Break-up of each lot of 100 wins

Win Games taken Win % W/L Ratio Span First 100 232 43.10 0.81 19 years 4 months 10 days Next 100 214 46.72 0.98 6 years 10 months 11 days Next 100 191 52.35 1.20 6 years 3 months 21 days Next 100 171 58.47 1.69 5 years 6 months 7 days Next 100 155 64.51 2.13 6 years 7 months 5 days

IMAGE: Mohammad Azharuddin. Photograph: Dan Chung/Reuters

Wins against each opponent

Opponent Games Won Lost Tied No Result Win% W/L ratio Sri Lanka 158 90 56 1 11 56.96 1.61 West Indies 126 59 62 2 3 46.83 0.95 New Zealand 106 55 45 1 5 51.89 1.22 Pakistan 131 54 73 0 4 41.22 0.74 England 99 53 41 2 3 53.54 1.29 Zimbabwe 63 51 10 2 0 80.95 5.10 Australia 133 49 74 0 10 36.84 0.66 South Africa 83 34 46 0 3 40.96 0.74 Bangladesh 35 29 5 0 1 82.86 5.80 Kenya 13 11 2 0 0 84.62 5.50 Ireland 3 3 0 0 0 100.00 - United Arab Emirates 3 3 0 0 0 100.00 - Hong Kong 2 2 0 0 0 100.00 - Netherlands 2 2 0 0 0 100.00 - Afghanistan 2 1 0 1 0 50.00 - Bermuda 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 - East Africa 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 - Namibia 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 - Scotland 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 -

IMAGE: Then India captain Sourav Ganguly, left, with then coach John Wright at a practice session in New Zealand in 2002. Photograph: Ross Setford/Getty Images

Wins in each country

Gamesg Won Lost Tied No Result Win% W/L ratio in India 333 196 125 3 9 58.86 1.57 in Sri Lanka 86 43 34 0 9 50.00 1.26 in U.A.E. 80 41 38 1 0 51.25 1.08 in Australia 96 39 51 2 4 40.63 0.76 in England 74 36 34 1 3 48.65 1.06 in Bangladesh 46 29 15 0 2 63.04 1.93 in Zimbabwe 31 23 8 0 0 74.19 2.88 in South Africa 53 22 27 1 3 41.51 0.81 in New Zealand 47 18 26 1 2 38.30 0.69 in West Indies 42 17 23 0 2 40.48 0.74 in Pakistan 31 14 15 0 2 45.16 0.93 in Canada 19 9 9 0 1 47.37 1.00 in Kenya 8 6 2 0 0 75.00 3.00 in Ireland 4 3 1 0 0 75.00 3.00 in Singapore 6 2 3 0 1 33.33 0.67 in Scotland 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 - in Malaysia 4 1 2 0 1 25.00 0.50 in Netherlands 2 0 1 0 1 0.00 0.00

IMAGE: India Captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Wins in each continent

Games Won Lost Tied No Result Win% W/L ratio in Asia 586 326 232 4 24 55.63 1.41 in Oceania 143 57 77 3 6 39.86 0.74 in Africa 92 51 37 1 3 55.43 1.38 in Europe 81 40 36 1 4 49.38 1.11 in Americas 61 26 32 0 3 42.62 0.81

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI

Wins - Home / Away / Neutral venues

Games Won Lost Tied No Result Win% W/L ratio home 333 196 125 3 9 58.86 1.57 away 339 147 170 2 20 43.36 0.86 neutral 291 157 119 4 11 53.95 1.32

IMAGE: Captain Kapil Dev holds aloft the World Cup, June 25, 1983. Photograph: Dave Cannon/Allsport

Wins in each decade

Games Won Lost Tied No Result Win% W/L ratio 1970s 13 2 11 0 0 15.38 0.18 1980s 155 69 80 0 6 44.52 0.86 1990s 257 122 120 3 12 47.47 1.02 2000s 307 161 130 0 16 52.44 1.24 2010s 231 146 73 6 6 63.20 2.00

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: BCCI

Wins under each captain

Games Won Lost Tied No Result Win% W/L ratio M S Dhoni 200 110 74 5 11 55.00 1.49 Mohammad Azharuddin 174 90 76 2 6 51.72 1.18 Sourav Ganguly 146 76 65 0 5 52.05 1.17 Virat Kohli 65 49 14 1 1 75.38 3.50 Rahul Dravid 79 42 33 0 4 53.16 1.27 Kapil Dev 74 39 33 0 2 52.70 1.18 Sachin Tendulkar 73 23 43 1 6 31.51 0.53 Sunil Gavaskar 37 14 21 0 2 37.84 0.67 Ajay Jadeja 13 8 5 0 0 61.54 1.60 Rohit Sharma 10 8 2 0 0 80.00 4.00 Dilip Vengsarkar 18 8 10 0 0 44.44 0.80 Virender Sehwag 12 7 5 0 0 58.33 1.40 Gautam Gambhir 6 6 0 0 0 100.00 - Suresh Raina 12 6 5 0 1 50.00 1.20 Ravi Shastri 11 4 7 0 0 36.36 0.57 K Srikkanth 13 4 8 0 1 30.77 0.50 Ajinkya Rahane 3 3 0 0 0 100.00 - B S Bedi 4 1 3 0 0 25.00 0.33 Anil Kumble 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 - S Venkataraghavan 7 1 6 0 0 14.29 0.17 Mohinder Amarnath 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.00 S M H Kirmani 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 0.00 G R Viswanath 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 0.00 Ajit Wadekar 2 0 2 0 0 0.00 0.00

Teams with most wins in one-day internationals