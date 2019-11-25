India continue record-breaking run in Tests

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.
Virat Kohli's team once again created history when they thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to complete a 2-0 series sweep.
This was the fourth consecutive innings win for India.
While there are many instances of a team winning three consecutive Tests by innings margin (India themselves have done so twice earlier), it was the first time ever that a team won four consecutive Tests by the margin of an innings or more.
India's last four Tests:
Beat South Africa by innings and 137 runs at Pune
Beat South Africa by innings and 202 runs at Ranchi
Beat Bangladesh by innings and 130 runs at Indore
Beat Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs at Kolkata
India have now won 46 Tests by an innings margin. Only England (104) and Australia (93) have won more. South Africa have also won 46.
Highest percentage of innings wins in Test cricket
|Innings wins
|Tests played
|Win%
|Australia
|93
|826
|11.26
|South Africa
|46
|435
|10.57
|England
|104
|1016
|10.24
|India
|46
|540
|8.52
|West Indies
|41
|544
|7.54
|Sri Lanka
|21
|285
|7.37
|Pakistan
|30
|424
|7.08
|New Zealand
|27
|435
|6.21
|Zimbabwe
|2
|107
|1.87
|Bangladesh
|1
|117
|0.85
|World XI
|0
|1
|0.00
|Ireland
|0
|3
|0.00
|Afghanistan
|0
|3
|0.00
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have now lost 41 Tests by an innings margin including four out of the last 5. They have the worst record in terms of percentage. Take a look:
Highest percentage of innings losses in Test cricket
|Innings losses
|Tests played
|Loss%
|Bangladesh
|41
|117
|35.04
|Afghanistan
|1
|3
|33.33
|Zimbabwe
|24
|107
|22.43
|Sri Lanka
|37
|285
|12.98
|New Zealand
|49
|435
|11.26
|India
|44
|540
|8.15
|South Africa
|35
|435
|8.05
|West Indies
|43
|544
|7.90
|Pakistan
|30
|424
|7.08
|England
|61
|1016
|6.00
|Australia
|44
|826
|5.33
|World XI
|0
|1
|0.00
|Ireland
|0
|3
|0.00
India have now won seven Tests on the trot -- two versus the West Indies in the Caribbean, three versus South Africa at home and two versus Bangladesh also at home.
This is now India's longest winning streak in Test cricket.
Most consecutive wins for India
|Wins
|Period
|Captain
|7*
|August 2019 onwards
|Virat Kohli
|6
|February 2013-November 2013
|M S Dhoni
|5
|November 2016-February 2017
|Virat Kohli
The following table gives details of each country's longest winning streak in the Test cricket.
Australia had two separate instances of 16 consecutive wins -- a record that will take some effort to beat!
Most consecutive wins in Test cricket for each team
|Country
|Matches
|Period
|Australia
|16
|October 1999-March 2001
|16
|December 2005-January 2008
|England
|8
|May 2004-December 2004
|South Africa
|9
|March 2002-May 2003
|West Indies
|11
|March 1984-December 1984
|New Zealand
|5
|April 2005-March 2006
|India
|7*
|August 2019 onwards
|Pakistan
|6
|May 2001-February 2002
|Sri Lanka
|9
|August 2001-March 2002
|Zimbabwe
|2
|October 1998-November 1998
|2
|April 2001
|Bangladesh
|3
|October 2014-November 2014
|3
|November 2018-December 2018
|Afghanistan
|2
|March 2019-Seprember 2019
Virat Kohli has now won registered 11 wins by an innings margin -- the most by any captain from the subcontinent.
The overall record is 22 held by South Africa's Graeme Smith.
Captains with most innings wins in Test cricket
|Innings wins
|Tests captained
|Captain
|%
|22
|109
|Graeme Smith (South Africa)
|20.18
|14
|57
|Steve Waugh (Australia)
|24.56
|12
|41
|Peter May (England)
|29.27
|11
|50
|Andrew Strauss (England)
|22.00
|11
|53
|Virat Kohli (India)
|20.75
|11
|74
|Clive Lloyd (West Indies)
|14.86
|11
|80
|Stephen Fleming (New Zealand)
|13.75
Virat has now won 33 Tests as a captain, which makes him the fifth most successful captain in Test history, ahead of Allan Border's tally of 32.
Captains with most Test wins
|Wins
|Tests captained
|Captain
|%
|53
|109
|Graeme Smith (SA)
|48.62
|48
|77
|Ricky Ponting (Australia)
|62.34
|41
|57
|Steve Waugh (Australia)
|71.93
|36
|74
|Clive Lloyd (West Indies)
|48.65
|33
|53
|Virat Kohli (India)
|62.26
|32
|93
|Allan Border (Australia)
|34.41