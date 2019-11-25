India continue record-breaking run in Tests

November 25, 2019 07:53 IST

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.

Virat Kohli's team once again created history when they thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

This was the fourth consecutive innings win for India.

While there are many instances of a team winning three consecutive Tests by innings margin (India themselves have done so twice earlier), it was the first time ever that a team won four consecutive Tests by the margin of an innings or more.

India's last four Tests:

Beat South Africa by innings and 137 runs at Pune

Beat South Africa by innings and 202 runs at Ranchi

Beat Bangladesh by innings and 130 runs at Indore

Beat Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs at Kolkata

India have now won 46 Tests by an innings margin. Only England (104) and Australia (93) have won more. South Africa have also won 46.

Highest percentage of innings wins in Test cricket

Innings wins Tests played Win% Australia 93 826 11.26 South Africa 46 435 10.57 England 104 1016 10.24 India 46 540 8.52 West Indies 41 544 7.54 Sri Lanka 21 285 7.37 Pakistan 30 424 7.08 New Zealand 27 435 6.21 Zimbabwe 2 107 1.87 Bangladesh 1 117 0.85 World XI 0 1 0.00 Ireland 0 3 0.00 Afghanistan 0 3 0.00

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have now lost 41 Tests by an innings margin including four out of the last 5. They have the worst record in terms of percentage. Take a look:

Highest percentage of innings losses in Test cricket

Innings losses Tests played Loss% Bangladesh 41 117 35.04 Afghanistan 1 3 33.33 Zimbabwe 24 107 22.43 Sri Lanka 37 285 12.98 New Zealand 49 435 11.26 India 44 540 8.15 South Africa 35 435 8.05 West Indies 43 544 7.90 Pakistan 30 424 7.08 England 61 1016 6.00 Australia 44 826 5.33 World XI 0 1 0.00 Ireland 0 3 0.00

India have now won seven Tests on the trot -- two versus the West Indies in the Caribbean, three versus South Africa at home and two versus Bangladesh also at home.

This is now India's longest winning streak in Test cricket.

Most consecutive wins for India

Wins Period Captain 7* August 2019 onwards Virat Kohli 6 February 2013-November 2013 M S Dhoni 5 November 2016-February 2017 Virat Kohli

The following table gives details of each country's longest winning streak in the Test cricket.

Australia had two separate instances of 16 consecutive wins -- a record that will take some effort to beat!

Most consecutive wins in Test cricket for each team

Country Matches Period Australia 16 October 1999-March 2001 16 December 2005-January 2008 England 8 May 2004-December 2004 South Africa 9 March 2002-May 2003 West Indies 11 March 1984-December 1984 New Zealand 5 April 2005-March 2006 India 7* August 2019 onwards Pakistan 6 May 2001-February 2002 Sri Lanka 9 August 2001-March 2002 Zimbabwe 2 October 1998-November 1998 2 April 2001 Bangladesh 3 October 2014-November 2014 3 November 2018-December 2018 Afghanistan 2 March 2019-Seprember 2019

Virat Kohli has now won registered 11 wins by an innings margin -- the most by any captain from the subcontinent.

The overall record is 22 held by South Africa's Graeme Smith.

Captains with most innings wins in Test cricket

Innings wins Tests captained Captain % 22 109 Graeme Smith (South Africa) 20.18 14 57 Steve Waugh (Australia) 24.56 12 41 Peter May (England) 29.27 11 50 Andrew Strauss (England) 22.00 11 53 Virat Kohli (India) 20.75 11 74 Clive Lloyd (West Indies) 14.86 11 80 Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) 13.75

Virat has now won 33 Tests as a captain, which makes him the fifth most successful captain in Test history, ahead of Allan Border's tally of 32.

