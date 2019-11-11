News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Deepak Chahar's T20 World Record is special!

Why Deepak Chahar's T20 World Record is special!

November 11, 2019 09:37 IST

Deepak Chahar is the first Indian bowler ever to hold the record of best bowling figures in any format of international cricket (Test/ODI/T20I), points out Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Team-mates congratulate Deepak Chahar, centre, on his hat-trick. Photograph: BCCI

Best figures in Twenty20 Internationals

FiguresBowlerForVsVenueYear
6/7 Deepak Chahar India Bangladesh Nagpur 2019
6/8 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Hambantota 2012
6/16 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Australia Pallekele 2011
6/25 Yuzvendra Chahal India England Bengaluru 2017
5/3 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka New Zealand Chattogram 2014
5/3 Rashid Khan Afghanistan Ireland Greater Noida 2017
 

This is how the record of the best figures in Twenty20 Internationals has changed hands over the years:

Chronology of best bowling in Twenty20 Internationals

FiguresPlayerForVsVenueDate
3/44 Kyle Mills New Zealand Australia Auckland 17-02-2005
4/29 Michael Kasprowicz Australia New Zealand Auckland 17-02-2005
4/24 Jon Lewis England Australia Southampton 13-06-2005
4/22 Paul Collingwood England Sri Lanka Southampton 15-06-2006
4/7 Mark Gillespie New Zealand Kenya Durban 12-09-2007
5/6 Umar Gul Pakistan Australia Dubai 07-05-2009
6/16 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Australia Pallekele 08-08-2011
6/8 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Hambantota 18-09-2012
6/7 Deepak Chahar India Bangladesh Nagpur 10-11-2019

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Chahar/Facebook

Chahar is the first Indian bowler ever to hold the record of best bowling figures in any format of international cricket (Test/ODI/T20I).

In all Twenty20 cricket (more than 8,400 matches) only three bowlers -- all spinners -- have returned better figures than Chahar.

Chahar now shares the record of best figures by a seamer/pacer with Lasith Malinga and Kyle Jamieson. Take a look:

 

Best figures in all Twenty20 cricket

FiguresPlayerForVsVenueDateMatch
7/18 Colin Ackermann Leics Bears Leicester 07-08-2019 Vitality Blast
6/5 Arul Suppiah Somerset Glamorgan Cardiff 05-07-2011 Friends Life t20
6/6 Shakib Al Hasan Tridents Red Steel Bridgetown 03-08-2013 CPL
6/7 Lasith Malinga Melb Stars Scorchers Perth 12-12-2012 BBL
6/7 Kyle Jamieson Canterbury Auckland Auckland 01-01-2019 Super Smash
6/7 Deepak Chahar India Bangladesh Nagpur 10-11-2019 Twenty20 International
6/8 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Hambantota 18-09-2012 Twenty20 International
6/9 Phaphama Fojela Border Easterns East London 14-12-2014 CSA Provincial T20 Challenge

Chahar is the first Indian and 11th bowler to take a hat-trick in Twenty20 Internationals.

Malinga is the only bowler to do so more than once.

Chahar is the only bowler to take a hat-trick in the second innings of a match.

 

Hat-tricks in Twenty20 Internationals

PlayerForVsVenueDate
Brett Lee Australia Bangladesh Cape Town 16-09-2007
Jacob Oram New Zealand Sri Lanka Colombo RPS 02-09-2009
Tim Southee New Zealand Pakistan Auckland 26-12-2010
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka India Ranchi 12-02-2016
Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Bangladesh Colombo RPS 06-04-2017
Faheem Ashraf Pakistan Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 27-10-2017
Rashid Khan # Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun 24-02-2019
Lasith Malinga # Sri Lanka New Zealand Pallekele 06-09-2019
Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan Sri Lanka Lahore 05-10-2019
Khawar Ali Oman Netherlands Al Amerat 09-10-2019
Norman Vanua PNG Bermuda Dubai 19-10-2019
Deepak Chahar India Bangladesh Nagpur 10-11-2019

 # 4 wickets in 4 balls

Chetan Sharma was the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in international cricket (in a one-day international in World Cup 1987). He was followed by Kapil Dev who also did so in a one-day international.

Harbhajan Singh was the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test matches.

Here is a list of all Indian bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in international cricket.

Hat-tricks by Indian bowlers in international cricket

Tests:

PlayerVsVenueSeason
Harbhajan Singh Australia Kolkata 2000-2001
Irfan Pathan Pakistan Karachi 2005-2006
Jasprit Bumrah West Indies Kingston 2019

 

One-Day Internationals:

PlayerVsVenueDate
Chetan Sharma New Zealand Nagpur 31-10-1987
Kapil Dev Sri Lanka Kolkata 04-01-1991
Kuldeep Yadav Australia Kolkata 21-09-2017
Mohammed Shami Afghanistan Southampton 22-06-2019

 

Twenty20 Internationals:

PlayerVsVenueDate
Deepak Chahar Bangladesh Nagpur 10-11-2019

RAJNEESH GUPTA
