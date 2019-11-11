Why Deepak Chahar's T20 World Record is special!

Deepak Chahar is the first Indian bowler ever to hold the record of best bowling figures in any format of international cricket (Test/ODI/T20I), points out Rajneesh Gupta.
Best figures in Twenty20 Internationals
|Figures
|Bowler
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|6/7
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bangladesh
|Nagpur
|2019
|6/8
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Hambantota
|2012
|6/16
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|Pallekele
|2011
|6/25
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|England
|Bengaluru
|2017
|5/3
|Rangana Herath
|Sri Lanka
|New Zealand
|Chattogram
|2014
|5/3
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|Greater Noida
|2017
This is how the record of the best figures in Twenty20 Internationals has changed hands over the years:
Chronology of best bowling in Twenty20 Internationals
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|3/44
|Kyle Mills
|New Zealand
|Australia
|Auckland
|17-02-2005
|4/29
|Michael Kasprowicz
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|17-02-2005
|4/24
|Jon Lewis
|England
|Australia
|Southampton
|13-06-2005
|4/22
|Paul Collingwood
|England
|Sri Lanka
|Southampton
|15-06-2006
|4/7
|Mark Gillespie
|New Zealand
|Kenya
|Durban
|12-09-2007
|5/6
|Umar Gul
|Pakistan
|Australia
|Dubai
|07-05-2009
|6/16
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|Pallekele
|08-08-2011
|6/8
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Hambantota
|18-09-2012
|6/7
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bangladesh
|Nagpur
|10-11-2019
Chahar is the first Indian bowler ever to hold the record of best bowling figures in any format of international cricket (Test/ODI/T20I).
In all Twenty20 cricket (more than 8,400 matches) only three bowlers -- all spinners -- have returned better figures than Chahar.
Chahar now shares the record of best figures by a seamer/pacer with Lasith Malinga and Kyle Jamieson. Take a look:
Best figures in all Twenty20 cricket
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Match
|7/18
|Colin Ackermann
|Leics
|Bears
|Leicester
|07-08-2019
|Vitality Blast
|6/5
|Arul Suppiah
|Somerset
|Glamorgan
|Cardiff
|05-07-2011
|Friends Life t20
|6/6
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Tridents
|Red Steel
|Bridgetown
|03-08-2013
|CPL
|6/7
|Lasith Malinga
|Melb Stars
|Scorchers
|Perth
|12-12-2012
|BBL
|6/7
|Kyle Jamieson
|Canterbury
|Auckland
|Auckland
|01-01-2019
|Super Smash
|6/7
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bangladesh
|Nagpur
|10-11-2019
|Twenty20 International
|6/8
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Hambantota
|18-09-2012
|Twenty20 International
|6/9
|Phaphama Fojela
|Border
|Easterns
|East London
|14-12-2014
|CSA Provincial T20 Challenge
Chahar is the first Indian and 11th bowler to take a hat-trick in Twenty20 Internationals.
Malinga is the only bowler to do so more than once.
Chahar is the only bowler to take a hat-trick in the second innings of a match.
Hat-tricks in Twenty20 Internationals
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Brett Lee
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|Cape Town
|16-09-2007
|Jacob Oram
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo RPS
|02-09-2009
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Auckland
|26-12-2010
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Ranchi
|12-02-2016
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Colombo RPS
|06-04-2017
|Faheem Ashraf
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Abu Dhabi
|27-10-2017
|Rashid Khan #
|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|Dehradun
|24-02-2019
|Lasith Malinga #
|Sri Lanka
|New Zealand
|Pallekele
|06-09-2019
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|05-10-2019
|Khawar Ali
|Oman
|Netherlands
|Al Amerat
|09-10-2019
|Norman Vanua
|PNG
|Bermuda
|Dubai
|19-10-2019
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bangladesh
|Nagpur
|10-11-2019
# 4 wickets in 4 balls
Chetan Sharma was the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in international cricket (in a one-day international in World Cup 1987). He was followed by Kapil Dev who also did so in a one-day international.
Harbhajan Singh was the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test matches.
Here is a list of all Indian bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in international cricket.
Hat-tricks by Indian bowlers in international cricket
Tests:
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Season
|Harbhajan Singh
|Australia
|Kolkata
|2000-2001
|Irfan Pathan
|Pakistan
|Karachi
|2005-2006
|Jasprit Bumrah
|West Indies
|Kingston
|2019
One-Day Internationals:
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Chetan Sharma
|New Zealand
|Nagpur
|31-10-1987
|Kapil Dev
|Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|04-01-1991
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Australia
|Kolkata
|21-09-2017
|Mohammed Shami
|Afghanistan
|Southampton
|22-06-2019
Twenty20 Internationals:
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Deepak Chahar
|Bangladesh
|Nagpur
|10-11-2019
