A 17-year wait finally comes to an end for RCB and its iconic player, Virat Kohli. Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss the final phases of the IPL, the mentality and motivations of superstar players on the latest episode of the Sports And Pastime podcast.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their long wait for IPL glory, defeating Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final at the Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff