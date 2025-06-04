Why Preity Zinta's Final Loss Hurts

Preity Zinta, like Punjab Kings, is a fighter.

IMAGE: A screen grab of a sombre-looking Preity Zinta after the IPL 2025 final.

After 18 years of unrelenting support, tireless cheers, and endless hope, the IPL 2025 final wasn't just a cricket match for Preity Zinta -- it was the culmination of a journey she had walked with Punjab Kings since the very first ball of the inaugural season in 2008.

But when the final whistle blew at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged six run victors, it wasn't just the players in red who celebrated.

A city rejoiced, a fanbase erupted -- and a lone figure in white quietly walked off the field, heartbroken and dignified.

IMAGE: Preity Zinta and Shreyas Iyer share a moment. Photograph: BCCI

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings and the franchise's ever-smiling face for nearly two decades, was visibly emotional as the final concluded.

Dressed in a graceful white kurta with a red dupatta and matching salwar, she stood out not just for her attire but for the storm of emotion etched across her face.

Videos and pictures quickly went viral -- capturing her walking off the pitch, eyes glistening, lips tight, shoulders slightly hunched under the weight of yet another near-miss.

She wasn't just a spectator. She never has been.

For 18 long years, Preity has lived and breathed Punjab Kings.

From animated cheers in the stands and fist pumps in tight chases, to hugging players in joy and consoling them in defeat -- she's been there, always, fiercely loyal and emotionally invested.

Her presence in the dugout hasn't just been symbolic; it's been spiritual for the team and fans alike. She's been their cheerleader, mother figure, motivator, and face of unwavering belief.

That's why this loss hurt more.

This was supposed to be the year. A year where both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings -- two original franchises without a title -- faced off in a dream final.

A year when every Punjab Kings fan dared to believe that the story would finally turn. And when RCB were limited to 190 -- an admirable bowling performance in what was the lowest first-innings total at Ahmedabad this season -- hope truly glimmered.

But that hope unraveled slowly.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates dismissing Josh Inglis during the IPL 2025 final. Photograph: BCCI

PBKS never looked in control of the chase. Cautious during the Powerplay, with 52/1 in six overs, they let the pressure mount. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya -- young stars of the season -- looked a shadow of their free-flowing selves. Fear of failure gripped them tighter than the drive to win.

Finals do strange things to teams, especially those that have never won. And as the innings meandered and momentum slipped, so did the dream.

And Shreyas Iyer -- Punjab's experienced head and match-winner -- couldn't shoulder the burden on this day.

It was the kind of loss that wasn't just about cricket -- it was about stories left unfinished.

Preity's reaction to it all told a tale far deeper than just another lost final.

Her walk off the field was not of someone upset with a team or angry at missed chances. It was a walk of heartbreak -- of someone who had dreamt this dream not for a season, but for nearly 20 years.

Someone who had stood by her team through forgettable seasons, table-bottom finishes, and media ridicule, yet still showed up every year, head high, voice loud, heart full.

Fans noticed. And they grieved with her.

Social media was awash with emotional messages, 'Not just the players, but Preity Zinta deserved that trophy the most,' wrote one fan.

'Seeing her tear up broke me. She's been with us every step of the way.'

Another post read, 'You could see she was trying to hold it together. So much grace in pain. She's not just a co-owner, she's family to us Punjab Kings fans.'

And they are right. Because few franchise owners are as involved, as visible, and as passionate as Preity Zinta.

For 18 years, she has proudly supported the team -- not just on the field, but in shaping the team's spirit.

Players from India and abroad often praise her kindness, energy, and dedication. She is the heart of PBKS. This final belonged to her just as much as anyone else -- maybe even more.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated a hard-fought victory, Preity Zinta and Punjab Kings faced another tough loss.

But this is far from the end.

Preity Zinta, like Punjab Kings, is a fighter. Her disappointment today only adds to the fire for tomorrow. The tears she held back will likely fuel next season's charge. Because if there's one thing the IPL has taught us, it's that passion like hers doesn't fade. It only comes back louder.

IMAGE: Preity and Coach Ricky Ponting have a chat. Photograph: BCCI

As fans continue to pour in their love and support online, one thing is clear -- Preity Zinta didn't lose a trophy. She earned even more respect. And in the hearts of millions of cricket lovers, she remains a true queen of the IPL -- title or not.