Who Bagged IPL 2025's Biggest Awards?

The end-of-season IPL 2025 awards celebrated not just team success, but standout individual brilliance across the 74-match tournament.

Orange Cap (Most Runs)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 759 runs including 6 50s and 1 100.

Purple Cap (Most Wickets)
Prasidh Krishna (GT): 25 wickets

Emerging Player of the Year
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Fantasy King of the Season
Sai Sudharsan: 1,495 points
Most Fours
Sai Sudharsan: 88 boundaries

Most Valuable Player
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) scored 717 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 168.

Super Striker of the Season
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
Just 14 years old, Vaibhav stunned the IPL with a blistering strike rate of 206.6, scoring 252 runs in 7 games.

Most Sixes
Nicholas Pooran (LSG): 40 sixes

Catch of the Season:
Kamindu Mendis (SRH)
Mendis pulled off a sensational airborne catch to dismiss CSK's Dewald Brevis at Chepauk on April 25.

Most Dot Balls Bowled
Mohammed Siraj (GT): 151 dot balls

Fairplay Award
Chennai Super Kings

