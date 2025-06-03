Who Bagged IPL 2025's Biggest Awards?

The end-of-season IPL 2025 awards celebrated not just team success, but standout individual brilliance across the 74-match tournament.
Orange Cap (Most Runs)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 759 runs including 6 50s and 1 100.
Purple Cap (Most Wickets)
Prasidh Krishna (GT): 25 wickets
Emerging Player of the Year
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Fantasy King of the Season
Sai Sudharsan: 1,495 points
Most Fours
Sai Sudharsan: 88 boundaries
Most Valuable Player
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) scored 717 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 168.
Super Striker of the Season
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
Just 14 years old, Vaibhav stunned the IPL with a blistering strike rate of 206.6, scoring 252 runs in 7 games.
Most Sixes
Nicholas Pooran (LSG): 40 sixes
Catch of the Season:
Kamindu Mendis (SRH)
Mendis pulled off a sensational airborne catch to dismiss CSK's Dewald Brevis at Chepauk on April 25.
Most Dot Balls Bowled
Mohammed Siraj (GT): 151 dot balls
Fairplay Award
Chennai Super Kings