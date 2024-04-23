News
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!

MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
April 23, 2024 08:54 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Game 37.

Sunil Narine

 
IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine in action during the IPL 2024 game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sunil Narine is currently the MVP of IPL 2024 with an MVPI of 568. Travis Head is second with an MVPI of 423.

MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single metric that converts player performance into a 'runs equivalent'.

The MVPI is the highest for batters who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.

Narine (286 runs at 176.5, and 7 wickets at 7.1) has done both, so it's not a surprise that he's the leader.

Head has 324 runs at a staggering strike rate of 216, so he's second.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head in action during the IPL 2024 game against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in New Delhi, April 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

While strike rates have dominated the narrative in this IPL, there's also been a lot of talk about player prices, partly because of the astronomical sums paid to Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

If RCB had won its game against KKR, with Karn Sharma hitting Starc for 21 in the last over, there would have been hundreds of questions asked.

Even now, it is a very interesting question to ask. How much does a franchise pay a player for every MVPI point (or 'run equivalent')? Look at the player value or Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) (US$) of Narine and Head in the last column of the table.

Narine is 636 and Head is 968. Even Heinrich Klaasen is below 1000 at 841. These are fabulous steals!

There's no doubt that much bigger money awaits them at the big 2025 auction. Indeed, the valuation of batters who score at strike rates close to 200 is going to soar.

Just to get an idea, KKR is currently paying Starc $19,363, for each of the 77 MVPI points he has contributed so far. To compute PVI, we divide the money, $1,490,964, that Starc has earned after playing 7/14 matches, by his MVPI of 77.

We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as IPL continues its intoxicating journey.

Best Performing Players So Far In IPL 2024 (after Match 37 ending 22.4.24)

RankPlayerTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPIPVI(US$)
1 Sunil Narine KKR WI 286 109 28 20 176.5 9 7.1 7 568 636
2 Travis Head SRH AUS 324 102 39 18 216 0 - 6 423 968
3 Virat Kohli RCB IND 379 113 36 16 150.4 0 - 8 416 2482
4 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 268 80 9 26 198.5 0 - 7 376 841
5 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 257 63 18 24 216 0 8.5 7 355 1103
6 Riyan Parag RR IND 318 84 22 20 161.4 0 10 7 346 662
7 Andre Russell KKR WI 155 64 15 10 184.5 9 10.1 7 338 2495
8 Rohit Sharma MI IND 297 105 30 18 164.1 0 - 7 335 2877
9 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 152 63 14 3 116 11 8.8 8 329 3871
10 K L Rahul LSG IND 286 82 25 11 143 0 - 7 326 3141
11 Sanju Samson RR IND 276 82 27 11 155.1 0 - 7 324 2603
12 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 9 8 1 0 90 13 6 7 322 2245
13 Rishabh Pant DC IND 254 55 22 13 150.3 0 - 8 321 3432
14 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 251 83 19 19 196.1 0 - 8 316 1198
15 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 246 64 13 20 164 0 - 7 315 3060
16 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 199 71 9 15 180.9 2 11 8 312 110
17 Shubman Gill GT IND 298 89 26 9 146.8 0 - 8 298 1617
18 Philip Salt KKR ENG 249 89 31 11 145.6 0 - 7 281 322
19 Rashid Khan GT AFG 64 32 6 1 139.1 8 7.3 8 279 3701
20 Jos Buttler RR ENG 250 107 22 10 147.9 0 - 6 274 2199
21 Ishan Kishan MI IND 192 69 19 13 173 0 - 7 272 3377
22 Harshal Patel PBKS IND 1 1 0 0 20 13 9.6 8 269 3007
23 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 141 57 12 2 141 4 7.8 7 263 3665
24 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 239 62 25 10 152.2 0 - 8 261 1846
25 Shivam Dube CSK IND 245 66 20 15 157.1 0 - 7 256 941
26 Shashank Singh PBKS IND 195 61 17 10 168.1 0 - 8 249 55
27 Tilak Varma MI IND 208 64 14 11 154.1 0 - 7 244 420
28 Axar Patel DC IND 57 21 4 1 114 6 6.8 8 238 3471
29 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 0 0 0 0 - 12 8.3 7 233 1681
30 Pat Cummins SRH AUS 6 3 0 0 75 9 8 7 226 5464
31 Quinton de Kock LSG SA 228 81 25 9 136.5 0 - 7 224 1815
32 Kagiso Rabada PBKS SA 9 8 0 1 225 10 8.5 8 219 2908
33 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 269 45 28 3 122.3 0 - 8 217 63
34 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 241 69 26 7 130.3 0 - 7 211 1713
35 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 10 7.6 5 206 668
36 Harpreet Brar PBKS IND 58 29 6 2 141.5 4 7.4 8 206 1270
37 Rachin Ravindra CSK NZ 133 46 16 7 164.2 0 3.5 7 204 532
38 Hardik Pandya MI IND 141 39 11 7 146.9 4 11 7 204 4429
39 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 174 66 25 5 162.6 0 - 6 200 2754
40 Jake Fraser-McGurk DC AUS 140 65 9 14 222.2 0 - 3 198 174
41 Ashutosh Sharma PBKS IND 159 61 9 13 189.3 0 - 5 198 70
42 T Natarajan SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 8.5 5 196 1229
43 Matheesha Prathirana CSK SL 0 0 0 0 - 9 7.3 4 195 62
44 Mustafizur Rahman CSK BAN 0 0 0 0 - 11 9.4 6 194 621
45 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 111 38 10 6 146.1 3 6.2 6 193 4102
46 Gerald Coetzee MI SA 5 4 0 0 41.7 12 9.9 7 190 1585
47 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 161 52 9 13 161 0 - 8 190 72
48 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 190 50 19 6 126.7 0 - 7 188 3925
49 Khaleel Ahmed DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 9 8 185 1954
50 Nithish Reddy SRH IND 115 64 7 8 159.7 3 9.7 4 185 65

 

SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
