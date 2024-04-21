What's Kohli Telling Gambhir?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Gautam Gambhir at the Eden Gardens. Photograph and Video: KKR/Instagram

Ever since they buried their hatchet last month during the IPL, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's bonding seems to be getting stronger.

The two players, who played together for Team India and Delhi, had a long conversation during their IPL team's practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.



KKR mentor Gambhir was all ears as Kohli did all the talking.



'Things we love to see on a cricket field,' KKR captioned the Instagram video.

***

'If I'd played till the end...'

IMAGE: K L Rahul opens up on the disappointing loss in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

K L Rahul has addressed the heartbreaking loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final.

Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube show Kutti Stories with Ash, Rahul revealed his struggle against Mitchell Starc's bowling, leading him to question his approach during his 66-run knock.

'The World Cup final against Australia, I was stuck in the moment, whether to take down Starc or just play him as it was reversing, bowling in tough angle -- in that confusing I ended up nicking it.

'If I could have played till the end, it could have been 30+ runs and probably World Cup in our hands -- that is what I regret,' Rahul said.

The conversation took a nostalgic turn as Rahul shared a fascinating story about his first IPL contract.

Virat Kohli, then RCB captain, surprised him with a direct offer after a stellar performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Rahul signed the contract, marking the beginning of a life-changing experience.

'Virat was there, coach Ray Jennings and he asked, "Would you want to sign this contract and play for RCB?" I was like, 'Are you kidding? It was always my dream.' And then he said, "I'm just kidding. It's not an option, just sign this contract".'

'I signed and Virat said "It's gonna be a crazy ride. You're going to enjoy a lot in the next couple of months",' Rahul recalled.

He credits those two months with RCB for accelerating his cricketing knowledge and experience, something he feels would have taken much longer in Ranji Trophy cricket.

Despite never solidifying his spot at RCB, leading to his release in 2016, Rahul admits a lingering dream of playing his entire career for Bangalore.

'Starting there and finishing there,' he said, 'that was something I'd envisioned.'. However, he highlighted the unique opportunities the IPL offers, allowing players to experience different teams and team-mates.