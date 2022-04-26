IPL 2022: Jos MVPI, But Pandyas Shine

The Pandyas continue to be in the thick of things with Hardik Pandya (391) ahead, but Krunal Pandya (300) not too far behind.

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list the 50 Most Valuable Players after the first 38 IPL 2022 games.

IMAGE: The Aramco Orange Cap is unlikely to leave Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler's head. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

This has been an IPL filled with outstanding performances. Consider Jos Buttler.

The highest aggregate (491 runs so far), most centuries (3), highest top score (116), most 4s (41), most 6s (32), and, of course, the highest Most Valuable Player Index of 538. The Aramco Orange Cap is unlikely to leave his head.

Then there's Andre Russell (MVPI: 441) who's scoring runs at an explosive strike rate (180.2), but still unable to take his team to play-off safety, and there's also K L Rahul (392) who is finally finding out how to score runs rapidly in spite of being captain (he says that's because his team is packed with all-rounders).

The Pandyas continue to be in the thick of things with Hardik Pandya (391) ahead, but Krunal Pandya (300) not too far behind. Yuzvendra Chahal (379) looks likely to hold on to his Aramco Purple Cap with 18 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.3.

There are other stories. The Australians aren't having a great IPL with only two Aussies: David Warner (234) and Glen Maxwell (194) in the top 50, but that's also because they joined the party late this year.

The New Zealanders too aren't registering their presence with only Lockie Ferguson (189) and Tim Southee (179) sneaking into the top 50. There is, of course, their captain Kane Williamson leading a great SRH revival, but the MVPI doesn't give marks for good captaincy.

Recall that the MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

Among the top 50, players with a Paisa Vasool Index below 500 -- cost the franchise less than $500 for every 'run' contributed -- include Umesh Yadav (KKR; 487), Tilak Varma (MI; 439), David Miller (GT; 202), Kuldeep Yadav (DC; 490) and Lalit Yadav (DC; 207)

This analysis is based on the first 38 matches of the current IPL, and updated on the morning of April 26, 2022. We have assumed the par score to be 180 and every wicket to be worth 18 'runs'.

Best Performing Players So Far in IPL 2022 (after Match 38 ending 25.4.22)

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game MVPI PVI(US$) PVI(INR) 1 Jos Buttler RR ENG 491 116 41 32 161.5 0 - 7 538 1239 92937 2 Andre Russell KKR WI 227 70 12 22 180.2 10 10.4 8 441 2073 155491 3 KL Rahul LSG IND 368 103 33 15 147.8 0 - 8 392 3304 247813 4 Hardik Pandya GT IND 295 87 30 8 136.6 4 7.6 6 391 2558 191816 5 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 5 5 0 0 62.5 18 7.3 7 379 1143 85752 6 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 245 64 19 18 187 2 11.2 8 317 2764 207301 7 Umesh Yadav KKR IND 55 21 4 4 144.7 11 7.4 8 313 487 36513 8 T Natarajan SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 15 8.1 7 308 866 64935 9 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 112 42 11 3 147.4 7 6.8 8 300 2095 157143 10 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 210 66 18 15 200 0 - 8 296 1416 106178 11 Tilak Varma MI IND 272 61 19 13 140.2 0 6.5 8 295 439 32930 12 Sanju Samson RR IND 201 55 14 15 171.8 0 - 7 295 3164 237288 13 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 224 59 14 17 179.2 0 - 7 291 1947 146048 14 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 254 61 34 9 164.9 0 - 7 289 1730 129758 15 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 10 8 1 0 125 14 8.7 8 280 1197 89796 16 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 302 88 30 8 132.5 0 - 8 274 2294 172054 17 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 24 14 2 1 100 13 8.5 7 272 490 36765 18 Sunil Narine KKR WI 27 12 3 2 158.8 6 5.4 8 266 1719 128894 19 Rashid Khan GT AFG 40 40 2 3 160 8 6.5 7 261 3831 287356 20 Shivam Dube CSK IND 247 95 19 14 159.4 0 18 8 260 1172 87912 21 Rahul Tripathi SRH IND 212 71 19 12 175.2 0 - 7 259 2188 164093 22 Rahul Chahar PBKS IND 46 22 4 3 121.1 10 7.6 8 257 1556 116732 23 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 248 85 26 7 142.5 0 - 8 252 3704 277778 24 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 239 68 18 13 151.3 0 - 6 249 2448 183592 25 David Miller GT SA 220 94 18 11 157.1 0 - 7 247 202 15182 26 Mohammed Shami GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 7.2 7 239 1743 130753 27 Shubman Gill GT IND 207 96 21 5 151.1 0 - 7 237 2250 168776 28 David Warner DC AUS 219 66 25 9 157.6 0 - 5 234 1781 133547 29 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB SL 19 8 2 1 76 11 8.5 8 233 3515 263642 30 Robin Uthappa CSK IND 228 88 19 14 141.6 0 - 8 231 660 49474 31 Rishabh Pant DC IND 188 44 19 8 154.1 0 - 7 231 4618 346320 32 Quinton de Kock LSG SA 225 80 25 5 133.1 0 - 8 231 2226 166976 33 Aiden Markram SRH SA 190 68 16 7 150.8 1 8.5 7 230 754 56522 34 Harshal Patel RCB IND 23 10 2 1 121.1 9 7.4 7 229 3577 268247 35 Avesh Khan LSG IND 7 7 0 2 350 11 8.3 7 228 3342 250627 36 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 255 96 24 9 130.1 0 - 8 224 2381 178571 37 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 246 78 22 14 129.5 0 - 8 223 2135 160154 38 Khaleel Ahmed DC IND 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.9 6 223 1570 117713 39 Jason Holder LSG WI 32 16 2 3 118.5 9 8.7 6 223 2990 224215 40 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 112 26 6 5 121.7 5 8.2 8 217 5618 421330 41 Kagiso Rabada PBKS SA 40 25 5 1 114.3 9 8.1 7 217 3248 243581 42 Umran Malik SRH IND 1 1 0 0 100 10 8.2 7 217 1229 92166 43 Lalith Yadav DC IND 112 48 9 5 121.7 4 7.4 7 209 207 15550 44 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 4 3 0 0 66.7 9 7.4 7 207 2738 205314 45 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 124 55 16 5 179.7 1 7.7 5 194 4320 324006 46 Deepak Hooda LSG IND 193 55 16 7 128.7 1 10.8 8 192 2282 171131 47 Axar Patel DC IND 79 38 7 4 171.7 3 7.8 7 190 3158 236842 48 Lockie Ferguson GT NZ 0 0 0 0 0 9 8.3 7 189 3527 264550 49 Shahbaz Ahamad RCB IND 178 45 13 7 139.1 0 8.6 8 185 988 74131 50 Tim Southee KKR NZ 2 1 0 0 33.3 8 6.7 3 179 638 47885

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com