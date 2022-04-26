News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Chennai Super Kings have struggled in IPL 2022

Why Chennai Super Kings have struggled in IPL 2022

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 26, 2022 08:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We are not getting good starts in the first six overs, that's where we are lacking.'

IMAGE: CSK slumped to their sixth loss in eight games after going down by 11 runs to Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja on Monday blamed his inept batting line-up for their poor showing in IPL 2022, saying the inability to score runs in the first six overs was hurting the team.

 

CSK slumped to their sixth loss in eight games after going down by 11 runs to Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Chasing 188, CSK had a woeful start as they slipped to 40 for 3 in seven overs.

"We are not getting good starts in the first six overs, that's where we are lacking. Hopefully we will come back stronger," Jadeja said after the match.

Ambati Rayudu's 39-ball 78 kept them in the hunt before they finished on 176/6 in their 20 overs.

"He (Rayudu) was batting brilliantly, if we could have restricted them to under 175 it would have been good. We felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well," Jadeja said.

With three consecutive sixes and a four from the 16th over bowled by Sandeep Sharma (1/40), Rayudu had kept CSK afloat but Arshdeep Singh conceded just six runs in the next over and eight in the 19th to tilt the scale towards Punjab.

"I thought Arsh (Arshdeep) bowled exceedingly well, he has bowled the tough overs, he has been great for us. Even (Kagiso) Rabada bowled well, to get Ruturaj (Gaikwad) and get Rayudu at that stage. These two have been great for us," Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal said.

Rabada, who returned with figures of 2/23, also heaped praise on his pace colleague Arshdeep, who excelled with figures of 1/23.

"Arsh has been the best death bowler in the competition, that's what the stats say. He has got a lot of talent, drive and ambition. And he is just a good bloke. So nice to have him around. I know I am going to bowl at the death," he said.

"Arsh has been magnificent. He has been leading the way in that discipline."

Shikhar Dhawan, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 88, said the focus was on saving wickets at the top as he was not able to connect the shots initially.

"The wicket was stopping a bit, I tried to go for the big shots, but I couldn't connect. But I kept my calm. Once I get set, I can get those boundaries, that's what I bank on," he said.

"While batting first it's about putting pressure on the bowers and getting boundaries. We don't have to lose too many wickets, that was our conscious effort."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
A new IPL milestone for Dhawan
A new IPL milestone for Dhawan
Meet the Royals' Lungi Gang
Meet the Royals' Lungi Gang
Will Mumbai Indians Dump The 15 Cr Man?
Will Mumbai Indians Dump The 15 Cr Man?
Stocks You Must AVOID or EXIT
Stocks You Must AVOID or EXIT
Light at the end of the tunnel for PMC depositors?
Light at the end of the tunnel for PMC depositors?
Twitter confirms sale to Elon Musk for $44 billion
Twitter confirms sale to Elon Musk for $44 billion
Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!
Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!

Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!

IPL PHOTOS: Dhawan stars as Punjab Kings down CSK

IPL PHOTOS: Dhawan stars as Punjab Kings down CSK

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances