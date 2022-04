IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan completed 6000 IPL runs on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan on Monday completed 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan achieved this feat during the clash with Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

He became the second cricketer after Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli to achieve this milestone.