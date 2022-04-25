What Rohit Said About MI's IPL Knockout

Mumbai Indians became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2022 and Captain Rohit Sharma on Monday admitted that the five-time champions have not been up to standard this season.

Mumbai Indians were knocked out off the play-off race after the 36 run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday -- their eighth loss in a row.

Mumbai Indians are paying heavily for not retaining the Pandya Brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- who had been consistent performers for the franchise.

Ishan Kishan -- MI's most expensive sign up at the IPL players auction -- burly all-rounder Kieron Pollard -- who was with Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav retained by the franchise before the auction -- and Rohit have failed consistently.