Turning Point: Shami's incredible Super Over

October 19, 2020 07:22 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami unleashes a slower ball yorker. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mohammed Shami showed nerves of steel in a stunning Super Over performance that eventually enabled Kings XI Punjab to claim victory in a nail-biting encounter against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

With the game finishing in a tie at the end of 40 overs of play after both teams totalled an identical 176 runs, the result was to be decided via two Super Overs.

Kings XI were first to bat in the Super Over and it all seemed lost after their batsmen only eked out five runs in six balls.

Up stepped Mohammed Shami to the challenge and proceeded to take on two of the most in form batsmen in IPL 2020 in Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma.

His first three deliveries resulted in three singles. With three to win off three balls, Shami unleashed a slower ball yorker which resulted in a dot ball.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With the penultimate ball of the over, Shami bowled another great delivery that hit Rohit Sharma on the pads and resulted in a leg bye.

The last ball of the over provided a simple equation: 2 runs to win off 1 ball. Once again, Shami's delivery was spot on in terms of line and length. De Kock managed to hit into the outfield and quickly sprinted down the wicket for a double.

While he was able to make the first run, some quick work by the Kings XI fielders meant that he fell short of his crease on the return and was run out.

Remarkable as it was, the Super Over had ended in a tie and the game headed into a second Super Over.

In the end, it was Kings XI who would run out winners, but all credit goes to Shami's heroics in the first over when he took on the challenge in a rather stark situation.