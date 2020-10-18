PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Last updated on: October 18, 2020 22:02 IST

Images from Sunday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock dispatches one to the boundary during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, in Dubai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opener Quinton de Kock continued his rich vein of form, scoring a 43-ball 53, before Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile provided the late flourish as Mumbai Indians posted 176 for 6 against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Sunday.

De Kock hit three fours and as many sixes for his fourth fifty of the tournament to anchor the innings before Pollard (34 not out off 12 balls) and Coulter-Nile (24 not out off 12) added 57 runs off 21 balls in the death overs to lift Mumbai past the 170-run mark.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opting to bat, Mumbai were in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 43 for 3, but De Kock and Krunal Pandya (34 off 30) shared a 58-run stand to steady the ship.

It was the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Mohammed Shami (2/30) who provided the early breakthroughs, dismissing Rohit Sharma (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) respectively to reduce the defending champions to 24 for two in 3.3 overs.

New-man Ishan Kishan then became Arshdeep's second victim when he was caught at deep third man while trying to go for a upper cut as Mumbai ended the powerplay on 43 for 3.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard sends one of the four sixes he hit into the stands. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Krunal was promoted up the order and he hit his first six when he deposited Chris Jordon's third ball to the stands over deep extra cover. He then picked up a four off Glenn Maxwell in the next over.

With the spin duo of Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi bowling in tandem, Mumbai Indians picked the odd boundaries but couldn't completely free their arms.

When part-time spinner Deepak Hooda was given an over, his short delivery was sent out of the park by de Kock, while Ashwin conceded 16 runs in his first two overs.

But Bishnoi broke the partnership in his second over when he had Krunal caught at deep square leg.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran takes the catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Hardik Pandya (8) came to the crease and straight away hit the last ball of the over for a six to bring up the team’s hundred.

De Kock then hit a four and a six off Ashwin and ran a single to complete his fourth fifty of this IPL.

However, Shami returned to get rid of Hardik, while Jordon removed de Kock as Mumbai slipped to 119 for 6 in the 17th over.

Pollard then clobbered Arshdeep for successive sixes and Coulter-Nile hit two fours as Mumbai amassed 22 runs in the 18th over.

Two more fours off Shami by Coulter-Nile helped them pick 19 runs in the penultimate over, while Pollard blasted Jordon for two sixes and a four as another 20 runs came from the last over.